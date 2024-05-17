Highlights Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is skipping voluntary OTAs in hopes of landing a contract extension.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to the playoffs last season, solidifying himself as a top quarterback.

Tagovailoa seeks a deal in the $50 million range, but Miami faces injury concerns.

In what has become somewhat of a common practice in the NFL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sitting out OTAs in hopes of a contract extension, per CBS' Jonathan Jones.

These are all voluntary team activities, but Tagovailoa was mostly present for them through the first four years of his career.

Now, awaiting a contract extension, Tagovailoa has been almost entirely absent thus far. It remains to be seen whether this will extend into training camp, where Tagovailoa would face a $40,000 fine for every day missed. Assuming they’re on good terms, though, the Dolphins could reduce or waive this fine.

Tagovailoa is coming off the best year of his career, where he led the Dolphins to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. He also answered questions about his durability, starting in all 17 games in 2023. It doesn’t seem as though there’s much left to prove, but pen has yet to meet paper.

Destined to Reach Agreement

It seems inevitable that Miami will lock down their franchise quarterback

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

While not necessarily ideal, the act of skipping OTAs has become somewhat regular among players looking to reach a deal, even 35-year-old Cam Heyward is doing the same with the Pittsburgh Steelers after over a decade with the team. Players give their team a small taste of what life is like without them, while signifying their desire to come to an agreement.

It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins envisioning their future without Tagovailoa being front and center. He’s coming off a career year, where he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards. He reached the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, and has truly blossomed with the help of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tua Tagovailoa Stats by Year Year Starts Completion % Passing Yards TDs INTs 2020 9 64.1% 1,814 11 5 2021 12 67.8% 2,653 16 10 2022 13 64.8% 3,548 25 8 2023 17 69.3% 4,624 29 14

He’s solidified himself as a top-end quarterback, in a team centered around the offense. The Dolphins’ entire game plan is to get the ball in the hands of their electric playmakers, and allow them to work. That all starts with Tagovailoa, especially when it comes to feeding the wide receivers.

Tagovailoa was a part of a quarterback class that is quickly cementing itself as one of the best in NFL history. Five quarterbacks from the aforementioned 2020 class are currently starting on teams, three of which made the playoffs last season. The other two are led by Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who are also solidified talents.

Career Stats of First 5 QBs Taken in 2020 Player Team Picked Starts Comp. % Yards TD-INT Joe Burrow CIN 1st 52 68.0% 14,083 97-37 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 5th 51 66.9% 12,639 81-37 Justin Herbert LAC 6th 62 66.6% 17,223 114-42 Jordan Love GB 26th 18 63.7% 4,765 35-14 Jalen Hurts PHI 53rd 51 63.4% 11,764 67-34

Burrow currently leads all QBs in salary, as he’s slotted to make over $55 million a year. Herbert and Jalen Hurts, both from the same draft class, also rank in the top five in annual salary after their extensions. Jordan Love is on a less lucrative deal, but is seeking another extension after completing his first season as a starter last year.

This just leaves Tagovailoa, who is likely looking for a deal in the $50 million range, similar to the one Jared Goff signed in Detroit recently and his fellow top picks from 2020. He’s proven he deserves it, but an agreement wouldn’t come without risk for Miami.

Reason for Concern

While likely, a deal wouldn’t come without some nerves for Miami

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a player signs a massive contract, the team puts themselves at risk. Usually, these kinds of contracts are saved for crucial pieces which teams can’t afford to lose. Tagovailoa is no different, but comes with more question marks than most quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa has just completed his first season without being sidelined by injury. In his final year of college at Alabama, he suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for the end of the season. He suffered an ankle injury earlier that year, and also picked up smaller hand injuries during his first few seasons in the NFL.

In 2022, he famously suffered two different concussions that resulted in changes to the league's concussion protocol. He missed four games that season, and many were left questioning whether he should risk the continuation of his career.

He obviously did, and had an astounding comeback at that, putting together his best season in 2023. It’s an incredible comeback, but one that still raises some red flags when it comes to a long-term deal. It appears Miami might feel the same way, as we await an extension.

An agreement seems like the obvious end result of this scenario. Whether that will be in the coming days, or after Tagovailoa plays under the franchise tag in 2025 remains to be seen. Tagovailoa has become the face of the franchise, but the Dolphins don’t seem to be rushing to a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa has had a winning record in games he started through each year of his NFL career. His 6-3, 7-5, 8-5, and 11-6 yearly records have combined for a 32-19 career record thus far.

As for now, we can expect a continued absence from voluntary team activities for Tagovailoa. Once training camp begins, we’ll have a better idea of how adamant he is about locking something down in the near future.

Source: CBS Sports

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.