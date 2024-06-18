Highlights Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seeks an extension in line with recent QB deals.

The Dolphins appear to be hesitant to make Tagovailoa a top-paid QB.

Tagovailoa's 2023 performance justifies a lucrative extension.

It's "Tua time" to get paid! Miami Dolphins starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa, is currently seeking a lucrative contract extension in-line with the previous QB contract extensions that have been signed. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have resisted giving him the contract extension that he may deserve based on his 2023 performance in the regular season.

Reflecting on Tua's 2023 Season

Looking back at how we got to a point where Tua is up for a contract extension

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, there was a lot of talk surrounding whether Tagovailoa could be the franchise QB of the Dolphins. Tagovailoa followed up those conversations by leading the NFL in passing yards (4,624), third in completion percentage (69.3%), and second in Y/A (8.3).

All of this while leading the Dolphins into the playoffs with an 11-6 record. Even with all of these accolades, Tagovailoa is still sitting here contract-less.

Some additional questions regarding Tagovailoa included his health, following a season where he missed four games due to concussions. Considering the last year that he's had, you can't blame Tagovailoa for going in and out of OTAs as he awaits a contract extension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The past two seasons, the Dolphins were 16-6 between September and November, while posting a bleak 4-10 record in December and January. The latter parts of the season are when the playoffs become more apparent, which is not an ideal time of the season to be struggling.

Should the Dolphins Extend Tua?

Tua Tagovailoa has the statistics for a contract extension, but that may not be enough

Tagovailoa had an incredible regular season, but was that enough? As good as he was in the regular season, the Dolphins' season fell apart in December and led to their exit in the AFC Wild Card Round with a loss to the Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins lost their last three games, getting blown out 56-19 by the Baltimore Ravens, then losing to the Buffalo Bills in a game that would have won them the AFC East, and finally, getting eliminated on the road by the Chiefs 26-7.

How did Tagovailoa perform in those games, you ask? In those games, Tagovailoa threw 59/104 with a 56.7% completion percentage, four passing TDs and five INTs. Long story short, Tagovailoa struggled down the stretch and couldn't help the Dolphins get over the hump.

Tua Tagovailoa against non-playoff teams in 2023 Record Completion Percentage Passing Yards per Game Yards/Pass TD-INT Passer Rating 10-1 71.7% 293.6 9.0 22-8 110.7

Tua Tagovailoa against playoff teams in 2023 Record Completion Percentage Passing Yards Per Game Yards/Pass TD-INT Passer Rating 1-6 62.8% 227.6 6.6 8-7 80.8

Of course, that can't fall just on the shoulders of Tagovailoa. But when you look at his career and how he's performed in big games and throughout the playoffs, he hasn't quite played the part that many of the league's best QBs have been able to.

This isn't to say Tagovailoa doesn't deserve a contract extension, but the Dolphins aren't "wrong" if they're hesitant to give him one.

Will the Dolphins and Tagovailoa Compromise on a Contract Extension?

It appears the only way forward with Tagovailoa is to become one of the league's highest paid QBs, or for a divorce between himself and the Dolphins

Ultimately, a contract extension will likely be done between Tagovailoa and the Dolphins front office. Hard ball only works for so long, and it's a matter of time before Tagovailoa sees his own contract extension.

Not only can the Dolphins not afford to be missing high-level QB play, but it would likely cause some friction between the players and the front office. Star WR Tyreek Hill has already been lobbying for his QB to be paid, stating that a contract extension should've already been done.

All that changes the longer the Dolphins wait is the price they have to pay to retain Tagovailoa. As we've seen with other highly paid QBs, young QBs aren't in the business of taking a discount, and Tagovailoa clearly isn't looking to do so either.

With the way the market currently looks, the Dolphins should expect to pay anywhere between $54-$56M per year based on what other highly-paid QBs are currently making on average per season.

With back-to-back playoff appearances and one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, paying Tagovailoa gives the Dolphins their best chance to compete in the AFC East. With the Bills clearing house and the New York Jets banking on Aaron Rodgers' health to give them a chance at postseason success, the Dolphins are in the best position they have been in 20+ years to make a serious playoff run.

