Highlights Tua Tagovailoa struggled under Flores due to the disconnect in coaching style.

Flores was let go despite his success with the team due to his discord with Tagovailoa.

Hiring a coach like Mike McDaniel, who caters to his quarterback's needs, has been transformative for Tagovailoa's career.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been attempting to put his past behind him.

He signed a massive contract extension this offseason, solidifying himself as Miami’s franchise quarterback. However, the Alabama product hasn’t completely forgotten about his tumultuous start with the Dolphins, which led to the firing of head coach Brian Flores.

Tagovailoa spoke about his relationship with his old coach on the Dan Le Batard Show, where he criticized Flores’ coaching style, seemingly faulting Flores for his struggles during those seasons:

A terrible person telling you things that you don't want to hear or probably shouldn't be hearing will eventually lead to a person starting to believe those things.

Now that the dust has settled on Flores and Tagovailoa's partnership, it’s time to revisit their two years together and discern whether Flores is to blame for his quarterback’s early career woes.

Tua Tagovailoa Struggled Under Flores

Tagovailoa’s career got off to a bumpy start

Even before Tagovailoa’s recent comments on Flores, it was common knowledge the two butted heads. Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall in 2020 and was the presumed franchise quarterback. He saw the field as a rookie but had mixed results and was even pulled later in the season for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who he had taken the starting job from just weeks earlier.

The 2021 season entailed much of the same. Tagovailoa went 7-5 as a starter and threw 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. While these numbers were fine, the Dolphins couldn’t help but want more. To make matters worse, Tagovailoa’s draft classmates, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert , both hit the ground running and had significantly outperformed him through two years.

In addition to the middling production, Tagovailoa simply didn’t look like a franchise quarterback. He was accurate but struggled to complete downfield passes and lacked the velocity to fit the ball into tight windows. Tagovailoa’s game was branded as pro-ready in the pre-draft process, so when he sputtered when coming out of the gates, there were a lot of concerns.

Tua Tagovailoa Stats Category 2020 & 2021 (Under Brian Flores) 2022 & 2023 (Under Mike McDaniel) Games Played 23 30 Passing Yards 4,467 8,172 Passing Touchdowns 27 54 Interceptions 15 22 Completion Percentage 66.2 67.3

Given what we know now, it’s clear that the Dolphins failed to maximize Tagovailoa’s talent in his earliest years, but that was far from the consensus at the time. Many believed that Tagovailoa simply wasn’t cut out to be an NFL quarterback, or at least not a starter for a franchise with championship aspirations.

In a shocking move, the Dolphins fired Flores after 2021, despite having gone 19-14 in the last two years with modest talent. It was later reported that Miami felt it had to choose between Tagovailoa and Flores and sided with its quarterback.

Flores Helped Keep the Dolphins Competitive

Miami had some success under Flores

The reason Miami’s decision to fire Flores after the 2021 season was met with great scrutiny was that Flores had, by most accounts, done a good job at the helm. He took over in 2019 and was coming off of two consecutive winning seasons.

It wasn’t as if the Dolphins had a talent surplus that put them in a position to win. In fact, it was the exact opposite. It appeared that Flores was doing more with less, and his teams were consistently punching above their weight.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Brian Flores left Miami with the fourth-highest win percentage among full-time head coaches in franchise history (.490).

This is why it’s hard to completely paint Flores as the villain in this scenario. He clearly wasn’t an Urban Meyer-type figure who belittled and criticized his players to no avail. He built the Dolphins up from one of the worst teams in the league to a respectable playoff contender without a true superstar presence.

It’s also worth noting that Flores never specialized on the offensive side of the ball and has been a defensive coordinator since being let go by Miami. While he was obviously interacting with Tagovailoa during the season, it’s unlikely that he was the most influential figure in his development.

The fact Flores was able to get other players to buy into his coaching philosophy would postulate that Tagovailoa isn't completely absolved from his early-career struggles. Not to mention that he didn't have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to throw to under Flores either, which likely contributed to his career's slow start.

Dolphins Needed to Choose Between Flores and Tagovailoa

Miami couldn’t keep both

Tagovailoa’s comments further explain why the Dolphins felt the need to fire Flores. It was clear the two didn’t work well together and the only way to maximize one would be to get rid of the other. Having invested a top-five pick in Tagovailoa, the Dolphins sided with their quarterback.

When it comes to developing a young signal-caller, having the right head coach is paramount. It isn’t just the X’s and O’s; the coach needs to connect with his quarterback on a personal level. Failing to do this can create internal friction and lead to fleeting confidence for players.

This seems to be what happened with Flores and Tagovailoa. While it isn’t necessarily Flores’ fault that his leadership style was different from Tagovailoa needed, it validates the Dolphins’ decision to fire him. Flores, now the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings , responded to his former quarterback's comments, saying he wishes him well going forward:

I think player relationships are very important to me. I think that's kind of the foundation of coaching. I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my high school coaches, my college coaches, going all the way to Pop Warner. I got into coaching because I wanted to make that same kind of impact -- positive impact -- pour into young people, help them become the best versions of themselves. That's really my goal always in coaching. So, I wish nothing but the best to Tua.

Flores may have been well-intentioned, but it's the coach's job to get his players to buy into him, not the other way around. Mike McDaniel, who the Dolphins hired in 2022, is a true offensive genius and has added to the impressive coveted Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

By using pre-snap motion and misdirection, McDaniel has constructed one of the most innovative offenses in the game today. Just from a schematic standpoint, he’s leagues better for Tagovailoa than Flores’ coaching staff.

However, he also brings a more laid-back and calm presence. He doesn’t weaponize fear or vitriol to command respect from his players. For someone like Tagovailoa, who clearly struggled with confidence at the beginning of this time in Miami, having such an approachable and down-to-earth figure as head coach is a game changer.

Tagovailoa is the latest illustration of the importance of fit and patience. Under McDaniel, he has undergone a career transformation. After inking Tagovailoa to an extension this offseason, the Dolphins’ belief in their quarterback is unequivocal.

This also highlights the need for an adaptive coach that can accommodate their personnel. Flores’ coaching style clearly worked with some of his players (such as the ones who flanked him during his recent press conference to respond to Tagovailoa's comments, including Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus), but his inability to adjust to what his quarterback needed ultimately cost him his job on South Beach.

