Key Takeaways Tua Tagovailoa threw two first quarter interceptions for the first time in his career against the Bills on TNF.

Both turnovers were committed because of Tua's miscommunications with inexperienced receivers.

The Dolphins evidently need a veteran WR3 to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the PUP list.

Early on in Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did something he'd never done in his career before: throw two interceptions in the first quarter.

The first pick was a well-placed ball into tight coverage to reserve receiver Grant DuBose , a seventh-round pick in 2023. DuBose got his head turned around late while coming out of his break at the top of his route, and the ball was deflected to the Buffalo Bills' safety Ja'Marcus Ingram.

The second interception was on an overthrown pass, though it's obvious Tagovailoa expected Robbie Chosen to continue running a go route, rather than stop on a curl route.

The miscommunications on offense were a direct result of the Bills' game plan, which was to force the Dolphins to throw the ball to anyone not named Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle .

Even with tight end Jonnu Smith and running back De'Von Achane contributing in the passing game, it's become clear the Dolphins are in desperate need of a tertiary option in the passing game.

Oh Odell, Where Art Thou?

The Dolphins are sorely missing their veteran WR3

The Dolphins didn't make a ton of notable additions as they worked to balance the checkbooks, though they did bring in Odell Beckham Jr. to serve as a badly-needed third receiver in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

However, OBJ has spent the majority of the offseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list with an undisclosed injury. He's since been placed on the reserve/PUP list, after it was revealed that he underwent an unknown offseason procedure.

Beckham spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative one-year contract, and he had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns over the course of 14 games. That represented his strongest showing since 2019, and the Dolphins were hoping for similar if not better production in 2024.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Stats Stat OBJ Games Played 14 Receptions 35 Yards 565 TDs 3 Catch Rate 54.7% Drop Rate 4.7% ADOT 13.9 Target Rating 93.6

Having him available would be a boon for an offense that led the league with 401.3 yards per game in 2023. Instead, the Dolphins have been left throwing unproven receivers to the wolves, as Anthony Schwartz (Injured Reserve), River Cracraft (IR), Tahj Washington (IR), and Malik Washington (undisclosed injury) all joined Beckham on the inactives list for TNF.

Tagovailoa certainly deserves part of the blame for trying to make difficult throws to receivers he doesn't have perfect chemistry with, but it's clear that the Bills' strategy will be used by future Dolphins opponents until the WR3 spot on the depth chart is resolved.

If Odell isn't ready to roll by next week, expect Miami to make a play for a veteran receiver in the coming weeks.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.