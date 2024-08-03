Highlights Miami Dolphins signed Tyreek Hill to a $90M extension, which secures him until 2027.

In a rare Saturday afternoon update, Ian Rapaport and Cameron Wolfe reported that the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill have agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension. The extension will keep the receiver under contract through the 2027 NFL season and includes $65M in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Hill collected career-bests in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13). His 10,139 career receiving yards rank him 53rd overall, and another Hill-like campaign in 2024 will push him into the mid-30s.

A barrage of wide receiver contract extensions have gone out this offseason. Justin Jefferson (4-yr/$140M), Jaylen Waddle (3-yr/$84.75M), Nico Collins (3-yr/$72.75M), Amon-Ra St. Brown (4-yr/$120M), A.J. Brown (3-yr/$96M), DeVonta Smith (3-yr/$75M), Jerry Jeudy (3-yr/$52.5M), D.J. Moore (4-yr/$110M), Michael Pittman (3-yr/$70M) and Mike Evans (2-yr/$41M) have all been paid big bucks to bolster their respective teams passing offenses.

Hill and teammate Waddle now comprise over $200M between their contracts. Add that to the Dolphins' $212M deal with Tua Tagovailoa, and expectations will be (and should be) sky-high in South Beach.

