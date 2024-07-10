Highlights Tyreek Hill is seeking a contract renewal with the Miami Dolphins, which may lead to trade discussions with other teams.

The wide receiver market has become increasingly expensive, with players like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, surpassing Hill's $30 million annual salary.

There are several teams that would be a great fit for Hill, with each team offering different trade packages.

Tyreek Hill still has three years remaining on his contract but is already requesting an extension, which may lead the Miami Dolphins to consider available trade packages. Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in 2022 when he signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins.

Hill's deal has contributed to the overly expensive wide receiver market in 2024. Typically, teams spend a fortune on quarterbacks, but now even wide receivers command substantial salaries.

Wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown have surpassed Hill's $30 million annual salary, with Jefferson earning the most at $35 million annually. Hill is now fourth on the list of highest earners at the wideout position, and he doesn't seem too happy about it.

Although Hill initially stated that his current contract with the Dolphins would be his last before retirement, things seem to have changed. He began seeking contract talks with the Dolphins after the 2023 season, but the team is in a difficult financial situation to meet his demands.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle recently agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $84.75 million. The Dolphins will likely prioritize Tua Tagovailoa next, as he enters the final year of his $30 million rookie contract. Given these circumstances, a Tyreek Hill contract extension appears unlikely, forcing the Dolphins to consider other trade packages.

1 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are in dire need of a top wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been monitoring the Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel situation at the San Francisco 49ers for many months. However, it will be in their best interest to shift attention to Tyreek Hill who is a more available option.

The chances that the 49ers will let either of their top wide receivers go is slim, especially considering that the 49ers can afford to keep both of them. Miami Dolphins have other more pressing needs and their $8.9 million salary cap space may limit their options.

George Pickens is the number one receiver on the Steelers roster by a mile. But, when you place him side-by-side with elite wide receivers, you realize that he's a complementary WR at best. Although he finished last season with 1,140 yards, and a league-best 18.1 yards per reception, they would need a real offensive leader.

Dolphins/Steelers Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Steelers Send Tyreek Hill 1st Round pick & 2nd Round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Steelers are on an offense revamp. They recently acquired two top-tier quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Getting a top wide receiver will make their attack more scary.

The Steelers have $18.2 million in salary cap space. So, they can afford to sign Hill. They want to bounce off last season's disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Playoffs, and adding an elite wide receiver could be the last piece to that puzzle.

2 Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a questionable wide receiver depth chart.

The Los Angeles Chargers are on a roster overhaul. The Chargers lost the services of a six-time Pro Bowler in Keenan Allen, trading him for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also released Mike Williams, gaining $20 million and getting under the salary cap.

They now have Joshua Palmer, who was third on the depth chart at best, leading the wideout positions. Their 2023 NFL Draft 21st overall pick, Quentin Johnston is second on the wide receiver roster with new arrival, Ladd McConkey set to play his professional game this season.

There's a lot of youth in the team. While that is good for the future, the Chargers also want to start winning now.

Justin Herbert seems like the only elite offensive player on the team at the moment. The 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year will need a top receiver to complement his excellent performances and take some attention off him.

Dolphins/Chargers Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Chargers Send Tyreek Hill 2nd Round Pick, 5th Round Pick and 6th Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Chargers have $30.4 million in cap space, so they can easily pull off this deal. Since they also have players for the future, they can also afford to give up some picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill's 1,481 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns were the best in the NFL during the 2023 regular season.

As an 8-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Hill will add experience and leadership to the young team.

3 Detroit Lions

Renewed offense is the key to a better season for the Lions.

An excellent 2023 season was exactly what the Detroit Lions needed after years of disappointment. At the end of the 2023 regular season, the Lions had a cumulative record of 591 wins, 707 losses, and 34 ties in regular-season games. However, 2023 looked like their breakthrough year so they will want to continue on that path.

The Lions addressed their cornerback needs by drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., forming a promising duo in the cornerback position. Yet, they have not succeeded in securing a top-tier wide receiver to enhance their offensive capabilities.

St. Brown has registered himself as an elite receiver despite being a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He wrapped up the 2023 season with 119 receptions, amassing 1,515 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Dolphins/Lions Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Lions Send Tyreek Hill 2nd-Round Pick and 4th-Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Jameson Williams will most likely improve from last season after shining in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite their loss, he registered a receiving and rushing touchdown in that match. However, his gambling habit might cause a worry or two as he received a six-game suspension for a betting violation in 2023.

Kalif Raymond is only effective enough for a backup role. Adding Hill to the team will provide the Lions with a more reliable option for quarterback Jared Goff and the team generally. With $26.2 million in cap space, they have enough financial room to make the deal happen.

4 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars require an elite wide receiver to bolster their offense

Going into the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars felt their wide receiver room was solid. On paper, the numbers were there. They finished with a team total of 412 receptions for 4,377 yards. The Jaguars wide receiver roster included Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Calvin Ridley, all decent pass catchers.

However, they lost both Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley this offseason. They cut Jones, who has now joined the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, it felt like they were non-committal about keeping Ridley, who ended up signing with the division-rival Tennessee Titans.

They signed a three-year contract with Gabe Davis, a promising 25-year-old wide receiver. However, he would be better off as an addition rather than a replacement for Ridley. The Jaguars also utilized their 23rd overall pick to acquire Brian Thomas Jr, giving them more options in the wideout room.

DolphinsJaguars Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Jaguars Send Tyreek Hill 1st-Round, 2nd-Round and 3rd-Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Thomas Jr is more of a future player so they still do not have a replacement for Ridley. Hill has the profile to fit the role perfectly and will excel as a leader in the offense. Trevor Lawrence will need an elite pass catcher to continue his fine form.

The Jaguars granting Lawrence a $275 million five-year extension will only place a small dent in Jaguar's cap space for two years so they can still pull off big deals. The franchise owner, Shad Khan has said that he wants them in the playoffs, so the aim is to win now. Hill can offer them that for the next two to three years.

5 Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice's off-field conduct will create a hole in the wideout areas

Rashee Rice is the Kansas City Chiefs’ number 1 wide receiver, but his personal conduct this offseason may cause a problem. The 2023 season was Rice's first as a professional after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The rookie quickly asserted his place as a reliable wide receiver, finishing the season with an impressive 79 receptions for 938 yards in 16 games played. He also managed seven passing touchdowns. His exploits in the 2023-24 playoffs made him the record holder for the post-season highest number of passes by a rookie (26).

However, with his hit-and-run car crash in Dallas, he will likely miss half of the season due to suspension. The departure of veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling relieved helped the Chiefs gain $12 million in cap space. However, It has resulted in a shortage of wide receivers.

Dolphins/Chiefs Trade Proposal Dolphins Send Chiefs Send Tyreek Hill 1st-Round pick, 2nd-Round pick and 3rd-Round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Chiefs may have to consider the return of Hill to fill that gap. The arrival of Marquise Brown will be instrumental for the offense. The Chiefs also got Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick.

With Hill, Brown, and Worthy as wideout options, the Chiefs have a chance at replicating last season's success. They are under the salary cap with $15.3 million of space.

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated. All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.