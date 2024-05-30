Highlights The Dolphins run game was an excellent compliment to their high-powered passing attack in 2023.

Mostert and Achane formed an explosive rushing duo.

Drafting Jaylen Wright adds big play capability, making the Dolphins more dangerous.

During the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins boasted the most explosive offense in the NFL and led the league with nearly 401 total yards per game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the main factor for the team's success, along with fellow wide-out Jaylen Waddle, who just signed a massive extension to become the fourth-highest paid WR in football, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, producing one of the league's best passing attacks.

While Hill had a generational season, the Dolphins also had help from other players, mainly the offensive backfield. The running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane became one of the most potent and explosive rushing attacks in the league.

The Dolphins tripled down on their overall backfield speed by drafting Tennessee speedster Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wright will bring still more big play ability, and make the Dolphins that more dangerous.

A Look at Mostert and Achane in 2023

How did the duo attack defenses in 2023?

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When it came to creating big plays, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knew how to dial up looks for Mostert and Achane, and doing so created big plays for the Dolphins offense.

When taking a look at rushes over 20 yards, and rushing touchdowns over 20 yards, both Mostert and Achane were at the front of the pack. These big runs were the result of good play calling by McDaniel, and good vision plus high-end speed from both backs.

Out of the pistol look, the Dolphins use a pre-snap motion which causes the linebackers to flow to the right at the start of the play. Miami goes with an offset zone look, and Mostert takes the ball with a head of steam, looking for a seam. As his blocks develop, Mostert finds the void and is off to the races. He outruns the angles of the secondary players and finds the end zone for a touchdown.

That was just one of Mostert's league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns last year at 31 years old, as he is a rare example of an RB blossoming into a top back in the league following his age-30 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: De'Von Achane was the best home run hitter in football last year. He led the league in yards per rush (7.8), rush yards over expected per attempt (2.87), 40+ yard rushes (5), and 50+ yard rushes (3).

While Mostert found unprecedented success at the back end of his career, Achane burst onto the scene with some monster games early in his rookie season where he put all opposing defenses on notice for the kind of explosive plays he could create.

Out of an under-center formation, Miami runs a toss to the left side, with a tight end going on a pre-snap motion who will become the lead blocker. Achane takes the toss and quickly heads for the perimeter, where he makes a nice cut and follows his blockers to the inside while also slipping a tackle.

Once in the open field, Achane accelerates and is finally forced out of bounds, but the play results in a 45-yard gain that he makes look easy.

Achane was explosive when he was on the field, putting up four performances of over 100 yards rushing and scoring eight touchdowns. His rookie campaign was great, but an MCL sprain saw him miss time and bring down his overall production.

Achane and Mostert were excellent in 2023, but the team is looking to improve the current state of the roster while also looking to the future by drafting Wright.

Where Will Wright Fit In?

How can the rookie make an impact for Miami in 2024?

Credit: Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his 2023 season at Tennessee, Wright was an explosive force, rushing for over 1,000 yards, scoring four touchdowns, and averaging an astonishing 7.4 yards per rush attempt. Wright created this ridiculous production without having a game with over 20 touches, which allowed Tennessee to save him for key moments and big games.

Similarly to the Dolphins, Tennessee uses a pre-snap motion going the opposite way of their zone run to create some confusion among the second-level defenders and give Wright more time to find the hole.

Wright takes the snap and hits the opening with a head of steam. The Georgia defenders attempt to run him down, but the blinding 4.4 speed is on display, and Wright outruns every angle to take it all the way to the house.

Wright should have been a top 100 pick in the draft, but him falling to the Dolphins in the fourth round could mean he becomes one of the biggest steals in the draft, making the Dolphins that much more dangerous out of the backfield.

The Final Verdict

How will the trio co-exist in year one?

Having an auxiliary run game to pair with their explosive passing attack is extremely important for the Dolphins, and this has been recognized by the Dolphins brass and McDaniel. With his background coming from San Francisco, McDaniel is one of the best running game designers in the NFL, and having a trio of speedy backs at his disposal will only exacerbate his strengths as a play-caller.

Mostert will likely begin the season as the starter, with Achane following in relief, and Wright coming in off the bench. Mostert is in the final year of his deal in Miami, and after this season concludes he will be on the verge of turning 33. There is a slight chance the Dolphins could retain him, but it is more likely that he will be finished in the NFL by the end of the two-year extension he just signed this offseason.

This will open the doors in 2025 for Achane to take over as the starting back, with Wright following closely behind. Both players will have a chance to make an impact in 2024, and if either Mostert or Achane suffer injuries, Wright will be tapped to come in and play a lot more than most would expect of a fourth-round rookie.

The Dolphins have put a premium on fast, explosive football, and the way they have built their running back core reflects this perfectly.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All Contract information courtesy of Sportrac unless stated otherwise.