Highlights Domantas Sabonis achieved a 51st consecutive double-double, tied for 2nd longest streak since the NBA-ABA merger.

Sabonis posted an impressive 13-17-10 stat line, reaching a triple-double and being praised for his MVP-caliber play.

Kings' win over Toronto moves them to sixth in the West, fighting to stay inside an automatic playoff berth.

Trying to keep a statistical streak alive for a few games is already hard enough. Maintaining it for 51 games is almost unheard of.

Domantas Sabonis is an exception to this concept, reaching that number with his 51st consecutive double-double in the Sacramento Kings' 123-89 blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record with 220 consecutive double-doubles.

Sabonis' All-Around Night in Win at Toronto

Kings big man posts a 13-17-10 stat line in 28 minutes of action

The Kings' big man's specialty ever since he entered his prime back in 2019 is being someone who can score, rebound, and play make with the ball at an elite level.

Wednesday night ended with Sabonis having 13 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. This indicated the 24th time that he achieved a triple-double, the most from anyone in the league.

This performance also saw Sabonis tie legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone for the 14th-longest streak in NBA history by recording his 51st consecutive double-double. According to StatMuse, it is the second-longest streak since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

Sabonis has dominated the paint all season for the Kings, averaging 20.1 points, a career-high 13.7 rebounds, and a career-high 8.3 assists on 60.9 percent shooting from the field. Since the start of March, he has put up 20.9 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists on 57.2 percent shooting from the field in 10 games so far.

“What Domas does for us every single night, it’s impressive. To be able to be a force, go to the glass, facilitate the way he does, score the way he does, draw the attention that defenses put towards him, it’s something that you always have to bring attention to. His continued strong play is definitely All-NBA worthy,” - Harrison Barnes during postgame.

Another statistical feat Sabonis accomplished with Wednesday's performance was by getting his 64th double-double and 24th triple-double. According to StatMuse, he is the only player in the last 50 years to reach those marks.

With the consistency of his excellent performances, Kings coach Mike Brown said Sabonis deserves MVP consideration.

“It’s a shame, but that’s who he is. He’s a walking triple-double machine. I say it’s a shame because it should be celebrated a ton, but that’s what he does. When he doesn’t get a triple-double, you expect a double-double. He’s getting one of the two, and that’s why he should be in the conversation for MVP," - Mike Brown during postgame.

Impact of Kings' Win Over Toronto

Sacramento improves to sixth in the West; fighting to avoid the Play-In

Domantas Sabonis high-fives teammate De'Aaron Fox

The win sees the Kings go up a spot, going from the seventh spot to sixth as they are competing with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to stay inside an automatic berth instead of having to qualify via the Play-In Tournament.

Sacramento currently holds a 40-28 record, trailing the fifth-place New Orleans Pelicans by two games while leading Dallas and Phoenix by a half-game, the Lakers by 3.5 games, and the Golden State Warriors by four games.

Going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Kings look to keep that solid rhythm going on the road against Washington on Thursday night.