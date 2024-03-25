Highlights The Sacramento Kings need to be more efficient to secure an automatic post-season spot.

Fighting to keep their automatic playoff qualification hopes alive, the Sacramento Kings still have weapons galore on their roster, including De’Aaron Fox and one of the Sixth Man of the Year favorites, Malik Monk, just to name a few.

But, it has been three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis who has arguably been the most important contributor to the team this season, and his ‘out of this world’ performances have sparked league insider Mark Medina to view the Kings as a better team than last season, despite the current standings suggesting otherwise.

Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

41-29 record, 0.5 games back of 6th spot in West

When comparing the 2023-24 NBA regular season to last year’s outing, the numbers suggest that the Kings have suffered a significant drop-off from their historic 2022-23 campaign, whereby they reached the post-season for the first time in franchise history since 2006.

This is due to their current placement of seventh in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record, scarcely down from last season’s 48-34 campaign.

If they are to achieve such a feat, then they will need to execute more offensively, where over the last 10 games, their 115.8 offensive efficiency has dropped to 15th in the league, a marginal regression from their overall season rating of 116.6, the 12th best mark in the NBA.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Domantas Sabonis’ 53rd consecutive double-double has tied him with Kevin Love’s record when with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the longest single-season streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

While they have a plethora of talent on their roster to do so, led by the All-Star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who is currently on a 53 game streak of double-doubles, as well as the rise of Malik Monk, who is one of the leading front-runners for the Sixth Man of the Year award, there is the supposition that the Kings have hit their glass ceiling, after having led the entire league last season with a 118.6 offensive efficiency.

Most Consecutive Double-Doubles in NBA History Player Number of Double-Doubles Season(s) Wilt Chamberlain 227 1964-67 Oscar Robertson 79 1961-62 Domantas Sabonis* 53 2023-24 Kevin Love 53 2010-11 Bill Russell 51 1959-60 Moses Malone 51 1979-80 * - Active streak

The reality is though, that their surrounding teams have all strengthened, and with 12 games remaining for the Kings this season, they can yet surpass last season’s win tally, still numerically in with a chance of attaining as high as the fourth overall spot in the West, currently held by the L.A. Clippers, due to the closely-contested conference.

However, that challenge has become slightly more difficult after it was announced that starting guard, Kevin Huerter, was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a dislocated shoulder. He contributed 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and has been a key part of Sacramento’s offense this season.

Kings Are ‘Better’ Than Last Season

Medina argues that Sabonis’ consistently elite-level production has helped the Kings to unlock a new gear as a team, stating that he feels they’re actually a much better team than the one that finished third in the Western Conference last season, arguing that the West is just so much stronger this season.

“He's been playing out of this world. He’s leading the league in rebounds, and he's had a lot of triple doubles. He's had a lot of double-doubles. I know that Mike Brown has called on him to exert his physicality on defense without fouling, but that's been a concept that he’s preached to the rest of his team. I think what's interesting is that they've shown a lot of improvement in both their offense and defense from last season. So the team is actually better, it's just that the Western Conference is a lot more crowded. The Kings and Sabonis can take some solace in that they're not doing anything fundamentally wrong, but it does illustrate the challenge of the wild, wild West.”

Entering a Whole New Dimension

13.7 rebounds leads NBA, 8.2 assists ranks sixth in league

Since entering the Kings’ fray in 2022, Sabonis has improved his game exponentially year upon year, and this season is perhaps his best ever in a Sacramento uniform, posting career-highs across the stat sheet.

While Fox leads the team in points scored, Sabonis is the second-leading scorer, in which he is amounting 20.0 points per contest at an efficient 60.8 percent shooting clip, while also leading the Kings in three-point percentage, knocking down 40.8 percent of his shot attempts from long-range.

Domantas Sabonis - 2023-24 Rebounding Statistics Category Statistic Contested Rebounds 4.7 Contested Rebound % 34.0 Rebound Chances 22.7 Rebound Chance % 60.3 Deferred Rebound Chances 1.7

Additionally, the three-time All-Star is leading the league in rebounds, averaging a career-high 13.7 per contest, while his team-leading 8.2 assists, ranks sixth in the Association, and second among front-court players, with two-time MVP, Nikola Jokić, the only other player to average more (9.0).

While the 27-year-old’s offensive contributions have led to him being viewed as the ‘soul’ of the Kings’ offense, another part of Sabonis’ game, which has perhaps been understated, is his defensive abilities, especially from inside the arc.

From within the three-point line, Sabonis restricts his opponents to only 51.3 percent shooting from the field, five percent less than their field goal season averages of 56.3 percent, the second-best mark on the team, behind veteran rim-protector, JaVale McGee.

As such, it can be viewed that Sabonis has had one of the best seasons of his NBA career at both ends of the ball, and he will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Mike Brown’s scheme down the home stretch of the regular season, as Sacramento seeks to cement a playoff berth for what would be only the second time in 18 previous attempts.

