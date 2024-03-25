Highlights Domantas Sabonis ranks 1st in handoff possessions & generates 14.5 points from screens per game.

The Sacramento Kings rely heavily on dribble handoffs, averaging 11.6 per game, the most in the NBA.

Sabonis' screening & passing abilities make him a vital part of the Kings' offense, creating scoring opportunities.

Last Saturday, Domantas Sabonis achieved his 53rd consecutive double-double, tying Kevin Love for most consecutive double-doubles recorded. This consistent production is why he's making a great case for an All-NBA selection. He's averaging 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists this season.

While the Sacramento Kings haven't been as impressive as they were last season, especially on the offensive end, Sabonis is keeping the team afloat. A lot of the Kings offense still runs through Sabonis, and he's the hub that allows them to find scoring opportunities.

With him on the floor, the Kings are generating an extra 2.3 points per 100 possessions, while doing so 1 percent more efficiently, which puts him in the 72nd percentile in offensive contribution.

But what about Sabonis's play makes him such a vital part of the Kings' offense?

The King of Dribble Handoffs

Sabonis is generating 14.5 points from his screens

One of the most interesting observations about the Kings' offense is how much they rely on the dribble handoff. They currently run 11.6 handoff possessions per game, the most in the NBA by a significant margin.

To get a better perspective of how often they're running a handoff play, the difference in handoff possessions between the Kings and the team that runs the second most handoff possessions (4.5) is larger than the difference in handoff possessions between the second and the last ranked teams in the league (4.4).

To get a sense of how effective these handoff possessions can be, look at the play below. As the Orlando Magic are setting up their defense, Sabonis hands the ball off to Keegan Murray who gets to square up for an easy three. The screen set by Sabonis was able to prevent Jalen Suggs from contesting the shot early enough to make an impact.

In the below possession, another handoff play is run between Sabonis and Harrison Barnes. In this play, instead of squaring up for a three, Barnes uses the screen to attack the mismatch and finds an easy shot closer to the rim.

These handoff possessions tend to emulate the spirit of the pick and roll but in an expedited fashion. Rather than telegraphing the action by having the ball handler wait for the pick, the ball handler moves around the screener instead.

This makes it a lot more difficult for opposing defenses to adjust because they can't always effectively establish a preemptive defensive strategy. For example, in the above play, Wendell Carter Jr. initially drops after the switch but realizes he needs to play closer up. Barnes is able to attack and create enough space as a result of that decision. Had Carter Jr. remained in his position, Barnes could've settled for an open mid-range shot.

Sacramento Kings Handoff Possessions Player Possessions Possessions Rank Points Keegan Murray 2.8 1st 2.8 Kevin Huerter 2.7 3rd 2.8 Malik Monk 2.3 8th 2.1 De'Aaron Fox 1.9 15th 1.8

In order for these handoff plays to work, teams need a big one that can screen well, and that's why the Kings are able to run the dribble handoff so effectively. Sabonis is an extremely effective screen setter, which creates space for his teammates to find higher percentage shots. He leads the league in screens set at 6.1 per game, and also in screen assists at 14.5 points per game generated from his assists alone.

What makes Sabonis so much more threatening to opposing defenses is that he's also a great passer. You'll often see teams adjusting their defense to prevent the dribble handoff, but Sabonis is good enough of a passer to thread difficult passes.

In the play above, the Kings posture like they're going to run a dribble handoff play for Fox. Notice how Dillon Brooks moves upward, away from the rim, to prevent the handoff. Fox uses the opportunity to cut to the rim and Sabonis makes a one-hand over-head pass to assist Fox's layup.

Because the Kings' offense relies so much on these handoff actions and cuts, having a big man with good court vision and passing is crucial to being able to execute. Sabonis has been elite this season and has been the reason why the Kings can stay afloat, despite their overall inconsistencies. He's the soul of the Kings offense and is proving that he deserves an All-NBA spot.