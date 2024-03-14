Highlights The Kings completed a season sweep over the Lakers, with Domantas Sabonis leading the way in a dominant performance.

Sabonis outdueled Davis once again, improving his career record against his front-court rival to an impressive 10-0.

Despite Sabonis' dominance, Davis has had a strong season for the Lakers, staying healthy and on the court.

The Sacramento Kings own the Los Angeles Lakers — at least for the 2023-24 NBA season.

On Wednesday, the Kings defeated the Lakers 120-107 at Golden 1 Center, completing a season sweep of their in-state rivals.

Domantas Sabonis led the way once again for the Kings, scoring 17 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and dishing 10 assists for his 23rd triple-double of the season.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers in scoring with a game-high 28 points, while Anthony Davis scored 22 points, albeit on an inefficient 7-for-18 from the field. LeBron James pitched in with 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Sabonis Outduels Davis Once Again

Davis has never beat Sabonis in the NBA

Sabonis has not only taken the NBA by storm this season, but the Kings' All-Star big man continued his sheer dominance over Davis on Wednesday, improving his career record over his front-court rival to an astounding 10-0.

Domantas Sabonis vs Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Stats Comparison Category Domantas Sabonis Anthony Davis Points 20.1 24.8 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 Assists 8.4 3.6 Blocks 0.6 2.5 Field goal % 61.5 55.5

The 27-year-old has been on a tear in the month of March, averaging 22.2 points, 16.5 rebounds (2nd in the NBA) and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

Sabonis also extended his active double-double streak to 48 games on Wednesday, five games shy of Kevin Love's NBA record of 53.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Domantas Sabonis is the only center in NBA history to average 20+ PPG, 10+ RPG, 5+ APG and not be an all-star. (@StatMamba on X)

Despite his struggles against Sabonis over his career, Davis has had a strong season for the Lakers, staying healthy and on the court after a number of seasons marred by injury.

The 31-year-old appeared in his 63rd game of the season on Wednesday — the most he's played in Purple and Gold — while averaging 35.9 minutes a night, also the most he's posted over his five seasons in Los Angeles.