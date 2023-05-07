Max Verstappen underlined his Miami GP dominance with a fine victory in Florida on Sunday afternoon, as he overcame his team-mate Sergio Perez in the final stages of the race.

The Dutchman lined up on the grid in P9 for the GP in Miami after a qualifying session that did not go his way.

In practice, he was looking ominously quicker than the rest of the field, including his team-mate in the other Red Bull car, but in qualifying he made a rare mistake in Q3, running wide on his first flying lap.

Indeed, a red flag caused by Charles Leclerc stopped him from putting in a second quick lap before the session ended and so he was down in ninth but, speaking post-session, he remained very confident of a good result in the GP - saying the minimum expectation for today was to finish in P2.

He would, though, go one step better on the podium, as he carved his way through the field quickly up to second, and then would later on take Perez for the lead after their pit-stops.

Indeed, whilst Perez pitted in the first half of the grand prix, Verstappen went long on his hard tyres and, though he came out behind the Mexican on the track after his stop, it was not long before the Red Bulls were changing position.

Whilst Perez was on the hard tyre, having started on the medium, Verstappen was now on much fresher, medium tyres and it showed, with him flying past his team-mate and building a decent-sized lead before the chequered flag as well.

Another Red Bull one-two, then, as they continue to demonstrate their dominance with Fernando Alonso coming home a distant third - he'll at least be delighted with another podium finish after a race away from the top three in Baku last weekend.

George Russell came home in fourth, meanwhile, and seemed to be enjoying himself with a number of upbeat messages on the radio, whilst the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fifth and seventh respectively, split by Lewis Hamilton in sixth who recovered well after having to start the race in 13th following a difficult qualifying.

The two Alpine cars took P8 and P9 for a double points finish - a welcome one after difficulties in Australia and Azerbaijan - whilst Kevin Magnussen took the final point, battling hard to get to P10 after starting the race up in P4.

Full race classification:

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

Fernando Alonso

George Russell

Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc

Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon

Kevin Magnussen

Yuki Tsunoda

Lance Stroll

Valtteri Bottas

Alex Albon

Nico Hulkenberg

Zhou Guanyu

Lando Norris

Nyck de Vries

Oscar Piastri

Logan Sargeant