Everton blew yet another 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in consecutive Premier League weeks to leave them pointless in the top-flight after four games - and Alan Shearer believes that Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a lot to answer for with the striker missing an 'absolute sitter' to put Sean Dyche's men 3-2 up at Aston Villa.

Goals from Dwight McNeil and Calvert-Lewin in the first half put Everton 2-0 up in the west Midlands, before an Ollie Watkins brace preceded Jhon Duran's goal of the season contender to leave the travelling Toffees beleaguered once again. But it could have been much different had Calvert-Lewin tucked away a one-on-one against Emiliano Martinez with the whole half to himself - with Shearer berating him for not scoring.

Shearer: Calvert-Lewin Miss vs Aston Villa "Awful"

The Toffees could have been up and running had he scored

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer could not believe that Calvert-Lewin had passed up missing an 'absolute sitter.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 326 7th Goals 2 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 5 1st Shots Per Game 1.5 2nd Match rating 6.94 2nd

Describing the chance as an 'awful miss' that could have seen Everton one step closer to being home and hosed, in what would have been a great scalp over Unai Emery's men. He said:

"It was without doubt a key moment. It was to go 3-1 up, this was, and it was an absolute sitter. "He times his run, Calvert-Lewin, to perfection, but he just doesn't open himself up. And when the goalkeeper is staring you down, the keeper wins the battle because he has to try and delay him for as long as possible to try and get help or to try and get one of his defenders back. "Now Calvert-Lewin is not aware of what's around him, and he should be because he should know that the defenders are coming back and the keeper makes himself big. He just delays himself enough to allow [Ezri] Konsa to get back in there. "It's a really good run. Look, he doesn't open himself up and he gets it stuck under his foot and it's an awful miss. That was to make it 3-1."

Calvert-Lewin Won't Get Big Move With Missed Chances

The striker has been linked away but it won't impress suitors

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of next season, and that saw teams linked with his services throughout the campaign. Newcastle had made an approach for his signature, though Everton reportedly wanted £40million for his services, and the Magpies ended up withdrawing their interest and keeping Callum Wilson at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has four goals for England in 11 caps.

Then, late on in the transfer window, Calvert-Lewin was linked with a late move to Manchester United despite the Red Devils having already signed Joshua Zirkzee to act as backup for Rasmus Hojlund - though again, a deal would not be done and the striker will stay on Merseyside for at least four more months before the January window opens.

Whilst Everton fans will be relieved that their star striker remained at the club - thus avoiding leaving them with just Beto and Youssef Chermiti as their main duo for firepower - there is no excusing misses such as the one he committed at Villa - least not getting a shot off at goal.

It won't do Calvert-Lewin's chances of moving to another club any good despite his early header doubling Everton's lead away at the Champions League outfit, and with the Toffees having lost all four of their opening games with their previous two defeats coming after they had gone two goals up, questions are beginning to loom over their ever-present Premier League status.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-09-24.