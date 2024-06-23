Highlights Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly emerged as a ‘strong’ option for Newcastle United this summer

The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton

Newcastle are expected to be busy in the transfer window which opened earlier this month

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a strong option for Newcastle United this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies will be hoping to build on their seventh-placed finish next season having had a taste of UEFA’s premier competition last term. Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years at the end of the 2022/23 season, but failed to qualify from their difficult group.

Newcastle’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules is expected to result in some outgoings this summer, but they are still looking to strengthen in some key areas. They have already acquired Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

Calvert-Lewin Emerges as an Option

He is about to enter the final year of his deal

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin is an option for Newcastle this summer as they target attacking reinforcement, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. He reported in his daily briefing that the 27-year-old is a concrete name on their list and they are expected to be busy in the transfer market, despite PSR concerns.

Calvert-Lewin signed for the Toffees from Sheffield United in 2016 and he’s gone on to make over 240 appearances for the club. In eight years at Goodison Park so far, he has scored 68 goals and registered 18 assists.

The striker last signed a contract extension in 2020, but his deal is set to come to an end at the end of next season. The uncertainty surrounding his future has prompted interest from not only Newcastle, but also Premier League rivals West Ham and Brentford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2023/24 stats for Everton across all competitions Stat: Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,636

Calvert-Lewin has experience at a senior level for England as he was handed his Three Lions debut by Gareth Southgate in 2020 when he was just 23 years of age. He has made 11 appearances in total for England and scored four goals, but his international career has been hampered by injuries.

West Ham Interested in Callum Wilson

The striker could leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle’s rumoured interest in Calvert-Lewin could prompt an exit for Callum Wilson this summer, according to reports. The Chronicle claim that West Ham have made enquiries about the striker and the next few days are expected to be decisive for his future.

The article goes on to state that Newcastle value Wilson at around £18m but, like Calvert-Lewin at Everton, he is also about to enter the final 12 months of his deal. The striker was previously the subject of an approach from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but that interest has not been followed up since.

Wilson joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020 and he has made 108 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has scored 48 goals and registered 11 assists in that time.