Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has entered the last two years of his contract, and A View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley has discussed the prospect of the Toffees offering him a new deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international went through a tricky period over the last few years, but he's starting to look back to his best.

Calvert-Lewin signed for Everton from Sheffield United back in 2016, for a fee of just £1.5m, per Sky Sports. After a few years of developing and learning in the Premier League, Calvert-Lewin became Everton's main number nine, and has primarily taken that role ever since. In the last few years, the former Northampton Town loanee has majorly struggled with injuries, but Sean Dyche has managed to get a tune out of him this season, with his fitness seemingly no longer an issue.

Calvert-Lewin, who is earning £85k-a-week at Goodison Park, recently discussed the pleasure of playing for the Merseyside club...

“I understand them. I’ve always accepted and enjoyed the challenge of how they perceive me as a number nine. I’ve always used that as motivation. It’s definitely something that fuels me. I think, when I’m fit and flying, I play with aggression and energy - and I think that’s how the Evertonians want their number nine to play."

Journalist Paul Brown claimed to GIVEMESPORT back in September that Calvert-Lewin was giving the manager something to think about in terms of team selection. Portuguese striker Beto was brought to the club in the summer transfer window, but he's now struggling to get into the starting XI due to Calvert-Lewin's performances.

Career League Stats Calvert-Lewin Beto Starts 147 75 Goals 54 34 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 1.38 1.14 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.64 0.93 Aerial Duels (% Won) 47.5% 43.5% Stats according to FBref

The 26-year-old has scored three times in the last four games, per Flashscore, helping the Toffees secure three victories in that time. Without tempting fate, Calvert-Lewin's injury troubles appear to be behind him, and he's looking sharper than ever in front of goal. Everton have needed a consistent goalscorer for some time now, especially with Calvert-Lewin's availability being limited, and they now have two strikers competing for the shirt which is undoubtedly going to benefit them.

Evertonians may be torn on whether to offer Calvert-Lewin a new contract. On one hand, protecting an asset is important and when fit, he's a top Premier League striker. On the other hand, although the English forward is looking fit and healthy over the last few weeks, there's a chance he struggled for injuries once again.

Winstanley has suggested that he's led to believe Calvert-Lewin is earning just shy of six figures at Goodison Park, and he's likely to want a bigger contract if he is to sign on the dotted line. The presenter adds that, however, he hopes that the Merseyside club can convince him to extend his stay. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Winstanley said...

"If the shoe is on the other foot, he's already on quite a lot of money. Just shy of six figures I'm led to believe. So, do you offer him more money again? £110k-£120k-a-week? He's going to want that new, big, improved contract. It could be his last big contract. So, Everton have got to get the facts and figures down and hopefully, we will sell it to Calvert-Lewin. But, on his day, when he's fit and firing, he's one of the best centre-forwards. He's a proper battering ram and he's an Everton centre-forward through and through."

