Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues are a 'big concern' at Goodison Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has missed the majority of the season due to fitness problems, and he's barely featured under Sean Dyche.

Everton news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has only played once since Dyche took over as Everton manager, starting in their 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery recently told GIVEMESPORT that Calvert-Lewin would be out for a few weeks towards the end of February.

The international break came at a good time for the England international, who has now had plenty of time to recover and try and work on his fitness problems.

It's unclear whether the Everton number nine will return for their Monday night clash against Tottenham Hotspur, but managing his injury and making sure he's available for the crucial games towards the end of the season will be imperative for the Toffees.

The former Sheffield United forward, who is earning £100k-a-week at Goodison Park, is a player that Dyche is constantly asked about in the press. The Everton boss recently confirmed that they were managing his fitness, something that hasn't been done so well previously. He said: "He’s going well, he’s feeling good and he’s getting stronger. But he needs more training than two days before being thrown in a Premier League game because that has been delivered in the past and it hasn’t worked.”

What has O'Rourke said about Calvert-Lewin?

O'Rourke has suggested that Calvert-Lewin's fitness issues are becoming a 'big concern' for those involved with Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They definitely need a striker whatever league they're in. I think if they're in the Premier League they will definitely need someone to lead the line and score the goals, because that's been the big issue for Everton this season.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness problems have been such a big concern for everybody connected with the club as well."

How much are Everton missing Calvert-Lewin?

A lot. Calvert-Lewin hit 13 and 16 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons before his injury issues started last campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

When fit, the 26-year-old is a proven goalscorer who would undoubtedly help drag Everton out of the relegation battle.

The Toffees have scored just 22 goals this term, the joint-lowest in England's top flight.

With Dyche's style focusing on getting the ball out wide and crosses into the box, Calvert-Lewin would be perfect in this current Everton team.