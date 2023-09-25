Highlights Calvert-Lewin's goal against Brentford will boost his confidence after a tough start to the season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

There is a possibility that Calvert-Lewin could start against Luton Town following his impressive cameo appearance.

Dyche may prioritize midfield consistency over a two-striker formation, making it unlikely for both Calvert-Lewin and Beto to start together.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given Sean Dyche a selection headache after his goal at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT whether he thinks he could come into the starting XI against Luton Town.

It was a much-needed win for Dyche's Toffees against Brentford, and possibly a result that's been coming for a few weeks.

Everton news - Latest

Everton made the trip to the capital to face Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday evening, in a game where the travelling Evertonians might not have been expecting three points after failing to secure three points all season. However, the Merseyside club came away with all three points after an impressive performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Toffees took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure in the first half, before Mathias Jensen equalised prior to halftime. James Tarkowski powered home a Dwight McNeil cross from a corner in the 67th minute, with Calvert-Lewin securing the victory just a few minutes later after coming off the bench.

Dyche opted to start summer signing Beto as his number nine against Brentford, with Calvert-Lewin settling for a place as a substitute.

Beto has now started three Premier League games in a row, but is yet to score for the club except against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup. It could now be a bit of a selection headache for Dyche, considering Calvert-Lewin has found the back of the net, but Beto is also producing some impressive performances outside of scoring goals. We've seen in the past, particularly during his time at Burnley, that Dyche has been a fan of deploying two out-and-out strikers in his starting 11, so that's certainly another option for Everton going into the weekend.

Everton host struggling Luton Town, who are yet to win a Premier League game this season, so it could be a perfect opportunity for the Blues to show more attacking intent and start both Calvert-Lewin and Beto against a poor defence. Although Luton picked up their first point of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Gary O'Neil's side did go down to ten men.

Read More: 10 Worst Teams In Premier League History (Ranked)

Calvert-Lewin scoring against Brentford will do him the world of good - Paul Brown

It's been a difficult few years for Calvert-Lewin who has regularly struggled with injuries. The England international spoke to the media after his goal against Brentford, aiming a slight dig at a select few supporters who booed him against Aston Villa back in August.

"You can see the emotion at the end with the lads and the fans. It's been a tough start to the season. It's been frustrating personally to not be involved as much as I would have liked. Football is a funny old game. When I came off against Aston Villa, my own fans booed me off. Today, they cheered me. I'll relish this and take the rest with a pinch of salt."

Brown has now suggested that the goal against Brentford will have done Calvert-Lewin the world of good. The journalist adds that there's a chance he could come in and start against Luton Town after impressing in his cameo at the weekend. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"It was a massive win for confidence really, as much as anything else. I don't think Everton have been playing that badly, particularly. Probably have deserved more points than they've got. The big thing for me was seeing Calvert-Lewin score. I think that will do him the world of good. There's an argument now for putting him back in the team from the start, we'll see. The next two games, I know everyone's trying to be realistic, but you go into games trying to win them, right? I'm pretty sure Sean Dyche is going to be targeting two wins from the next two games. And they do suddenly look a lot more winnable than perhaps they would have done last week. So you hope that they can build some momentum from what happened this weekend."

Will Sean Dyche start Calvert-Lewin and Beto together for Everton?

Dyche did hint before the trip to Brentford that it was possible that we would see Beto and Calvert-Lewin forming a partnership up front...

“Yes, possibly. I’ve always liked to play with two strikers when possible but it’s got to suit the rest of the team as well."

Career League Stats Calvert-Lewin Beto Starts 145 73 Goals 52 34 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 1.37 1.15 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.65 0.92 Aerial Duels (% Won) 47.2% 42.9% Stats according to FBref

Dyche's priority might be to keep some consistency in the midfield three, which appeared to have worked well against Brentford. As a result, Everton have to sacrifice a player in attack, and it might be unlikely that we see both Beto and Calvert-Lewin starting together.