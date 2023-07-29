Everton are going into the new Premier League season with a thin squad as it stands, so they can't afford to lose one of their key players this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have endured two relegation battles in a row, so reinforcements will be necessary over the next few weeks.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Not only reinforcements, but keeping hold of some of their key players will be just as important.

It's going to be incredibly difficult for Everton to attract a high calibre of player considering their performances as a club, on and off the pitch, at the moment.

The likes of Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, and Jordan Pickford, to name a few, will be crucial for Sean Dyche if he wants to turn Everton's fortunes around.

The Merseyside club are closing in on investment, which could see extra funds brought in for new signings, but it appears that a deal is yet to be completed, despite MSP Sports Capital committing to acquiring a 20% stake, as per the Liverpool Echo.

Rival Premier League clubs may see this summer as a good opportunity to offer some of Everton's better players a chance to leave the club, after two seasons of disappointment.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has suggested that Everton can't afford to lose Calvert-Lewin during the summer transfer window.

The England international, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, will be crucial for the Toffees if they want to get off to a good start this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Calvert-Lewin links to Roma were pretty loose and at the moment with them focusing on Gianluca Scamacca and also trying to bring in Renato Sanches in a different position as a priority, there is not really any need for Everton to worry about losing him.

"The time when I could see him leaving is if a club like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, or Chelsea come knocking on the door.

"These are all clubs with availability or future potential need for a striker and Calvert-Lewin is right on the verge of being a player that all those clubs would look at.

"But as we look at it right now and with Everton in such need of a good start to the new season I see it as pretty much impossible they lose him soon, they just can't afford for it to happen." Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Everton?

Due to Calvert-Lewin's injury problems, Everton are in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are keen on signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Although very different to Calvert-Lewin in terms of profile, he'd certainly give Dyche another option in attack.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have claimed that Everton are interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, so it's clear to see that the Premier League side are pushing to sign a striker this summer.