Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest player to find himself a victim of a controversial VAR decision in Everton's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Thursday night. The fixture saw the first of the FA Cup third round games commence, as teams aim to win the oldest prize in English football.

For Everton, the trophy is the last one the club managed to capture, coming all the way back in 1995. Although they had several chances, The Toffees were wasteful in front of goal and failed to convert the opportunities they created, hitting the target with three of their 13 attempts. The night went from bad to worse when their talisman was given a controversial straight red card for a tackle he made on Nathaniel Clyne.

Calvert-Lewin sent off for a 'reckless challenge'

Approaching the final quarter of an hour, Calvert-Lewin chased down a loose ball and slid into a 50/50 challenge with Palace defender Clyne. On initial viewing, it seemed he got the ball cleanly. However, replays showed that his studs were showing and did make contact with the former Liverpool man's shin.

On closer inspection, despite the lead foot being high, it appears as though the 26-year-old made very little contact with his opponent. If there was any, it was the smallest of collisions on the outside of the defender's shin, with very little force.

In the video, the commentator on ITV Sport didn't seem to believe that the England international has done enough to warrant a red card, claiming:

"I'm not sure there's enough there. That looks bad, when you play it in slow motion it looks bad. I'm not sure there's enough in that."

The same sentinent was shared by Everton defender Seamus Coleman. Speaking to ITV after the game, Coleman stated:

"When you slow it down, it's obviously going to look that bit worse. From where I was, it's a great tackle. I've seen the replay. I don't know who the fingers need to be pointed at. As soon as the ref goes over there [the monitor] he's going to give a red card."

Other professionals have also agreed that the tackle did not deserve a red card, with Conor Coady, Jobi McAnuff and Eni Aluko also believing that the decision was incorrect.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

The replay will take place at Goodison Park

The red card for Calvert-Lewin did not lead to a late winner for the home side, who were second-best for much of the contest. Although both sides were even on possession and had a similar number of shots, Everton had by far the better chances to win, collecting an xG of 1.27 in comparison to The Eagles' 0.57, per Sky Sports.

The reply will take place at Goodison Park later this month. It remains to be seen whether Sean Dyche opts to appeal his main man's red card given the controversial nature of the decision.