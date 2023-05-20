Everton are a much better side with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the team ahead of Neal Maupay, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have struggled to score goals this season, whether it's Calvert-Lewin or Maupay playing in the team.

Everton news - Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Maupay signed for the Merseyside club at the beginning of the season for a fee of £15m from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the BBC.

The French forward was brought in to provide competition for Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries over the last few years.

Over the last two seasons, according to Transfermarkt, Calvert-Lewin has missed 30 games due to being on the treatment table.

The England international featured in Sean Dyche's first game with the club, before missing the next ten games.

When Maupay has stepped in, it hasn't gone so well.

The former Brentford striker has scored just one Premier League goal this season in 26 games, as per FBref, prior to their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

With Everton fighting to stay in England's top flight, there are clearly many issues within the squad, and the lack of goals is certainly one of them.

What has Taylor said about Calvert-Lewin and Maupay?

Taylor has suggested that there is a stark difference between how Everton perform with Calvert-Lewin in comparison to Maupay.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Calvert-Lewin is integral. When we've seen him in much better physical condition in the past few weeks, we can see what an asset he can be.

"He can hold it up, he can run in behind, he can do it all really. I still don't rate him as a top, top level striker. People were talking about moves to Arsenal and Newcastle for £50m and I don't quite see that.

"I think Everton is a great club really for Calvert-Lewin. The difference is stark (between him and Maupay), you've seen what an impact he's had on Everton."

What's next for Everton?

Unfortunately, it's difficult to rely on Calvert-Lewin anymore.

When he plays, there's no doubt the Toffees are a much better side, but he has to be managed so carefully to even play a handful of games.

Maupay isn't a striker who is going to score enough goals to get Everton back to where they want to be.

In the summer window, it could be time to invest in a new striker, but they have to get this one right.