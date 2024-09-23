Newcastle United remain interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is no closer to signing a new contract at Goodison Park, according to CaughtOffside.

For Newcastle, Calvert-Lewin could be a valuable addition to their attacking options. Since the club’s Saudi-led takeover, the Magpies have been gradually rebuilding and strengthening their squad to compete for European places, and adding depth in attack could be one of their priorities.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have both suffered injury problems in recent years, and young attacker William Osula doesn't have a lot of Premier League experience. Calvert-Lewin could be available for nothing next summer, making him a financially sensible option for Newcastle.

Newcastle Remain Keen on Calvert-Lewin

He's no closer to signing a new deal

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Newcastle remain interested in signing Everton's Calvert-Lewin. The English striker is no closer to agreeing a new deal at Goodison Park with his contract expiring next summer. The Magpies are continuing to monitor his situation after previously showing an interest in the towering centre-forward.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics 2023/2024 - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Goals 7 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

Calvert-Lewin’s profile as a powerful, aerially dominant striker would suit Newcastle’s style, especially given their reliance on crosses from wide players like Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon. The Everton man is a different profile to the likes of Wilson and Isak, offering Eddie Howe something different in attack.

Wilson likes to run in behind and pounce inside the penalty area while Isak enjoys having the ball to feet and taking players on. Calvert-Lewin leads the line, chasing loose balls and holding it up, bringing others into play.

Calvert-Lewin’s current contract with Everton runs until June 2025, having signed an extension in March 2020. The English forward is showing no signs of committing to the Merseyside outfit or you'd imagine he would have already put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Toffees continue to struggle in the Premier League, so Calvert-Lewin, described as an 'exceptional' footballer by Pete Graves, may be reluctant to commit his future to the club if they are facing the threat of relegation.

Related Alan Shearer Reacts to 'Awful' Newcastle Loss v Fulham Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Fulham in the Premier League and club legend Alan Shearer has slammed the performance.

Newcastle Remain Calm over Anthony Gordon

They want to tie him down to a new deal

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle remain calm regarding the situation surrounding Anthony Gordon, who attracted interest from Liverpool during the summer transfer window. The England international did have his head turned by the prospect of moving to Anfield, but he's enjoyed playing under Howe during his time at St James' Park.

The Magpies are looking to offer him a new deal and have no plans to sell Gordon in the middle of the season. Howe spoke to Gordon multiple times in the summer to try and keep him settled at the club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23/09/2024