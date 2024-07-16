Highlights Man United are considering Premier League duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney.

Both forwards have less than 12 months left on their current deals.

The Red Devils are progressing in pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Manchester United have held internal talks over signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, The Athletic has reported.

Despite Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival, the Red Devils could welcome another forward before the transfer window shuts on the 30th of August.

The Athletic suggests Calvert-Lewin and Brentford’s Ivan Toney ‘have both been the subject of talks internally’ as United have not ruled out another striker signing and could bring in a more traditional number nine as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

Last season, United were down to bare bones up front as they heavily relied on the 21-year-old Hojlund while back-up forward Anthony Martial dealt with multiple injuries.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to go into the new campaign well-armed in attack as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing Premier League season, marked by an eighth-place finish.

After announcing the deal for Zirkzee, United are now expected to bring in reinforcements in defence and midfield, with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte lined up as potential additions.

Rasmus Hojlund Alternative Considered

Toney and Calvert-Lewin discussed internally

Despite already having two centre-forwards in their first-team ranks, United have not ruled out adding a third striker this summer, according to The Athletic:

'Despite Zirkzee’s arrival, there remains scope for United to add to their frontline before the end of the window. Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both been the subject of talks internally and would offer a more traditional No 9 profile as like-for-like alternatives to Rasmus Hojlund.'

Both Toney and Calvert-Lewin - described as a "top centre-forward" by Sean Dyche - have less than 12 months left on current deals with their respective clubs and are not expected to sign a contract extension.

Brentford, who value Toney at around £40m, have recently lowered their valuation for the England international after failing to drum up concrete interest from Premier League rivals for the 28-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin could be eyed as a slightly cheaper alternative, costing around £30m this summer. The central forward has been linked with a number of English clubs lately, including West Ham United, but his addition would have to be seen as surprising given his well-documented injury issues.

The 27-year-old, who joined Everton in 2016 from Sheffield United, has reportedly rejected the Toffees’ offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park and could be poised to welcome a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Rasmus Hojlund Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Dominic Calvert-Lewin Rasmus Hojlund Games 17 32 30 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 7 (2) 10 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 2.94 1.58 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.53 0.32

Man Utd Progress on Leny Yoro

His first choice is Real Madrid

Manchester United have made progress in their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Red Devils appear to be prioritising a move for Yoro at the moment as they aim to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign the promising centre-back.

The 18-year-old, who approaches his final year of contract at Lille, has been linked with several clubs around Europe recently, including Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Real are thought to be Yoro’s first choice, but the La Liga giants are yet to present a formal offer for the Frenchman, unlike Man United, who saw their initial bid, worth over £42m, accepted by the French club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.