Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke after his impressive season with the Cherries, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a smarter addition than securing the signature of Ivan Toney.

The Gunners have fallen behind slightly in the race for the Premier League title, so Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team might see the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen their squad. There has been plenty of talk of Arsenal needing a top-level centre-forward if they want to lift silverware this season, so it could be an area they reinforce.

The north London outfit have been linked with a host of strikers heading into the January transfer window, but it's always a difficult time to do smart business. However, if the right deal comes up, it appears that Arteta could be looking to add fresh faces to his squad before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Arteta is targeting Dominic Solanke

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Bournemouth striker Solanke and may enter negotiations in the upcoming weeks, as reported by the Daily Star. The club is hesitant to overspend on their primary target, Ivan Toney, with Brentford likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to part ways, prompting Arsenal to explore alternative options.

Dominic Solanke's season-by-season Bournemouth career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 10 0 1 0 0 2019/20 36 4 1 1 0 2020/21 45 15 11 2 0 2021/22 48 30 7 7 0 2022/23 35 7 7 2 0 2023/24 22 13 1 2 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/01/2024

The English forward has been a consistent goalscorer for the Cherries this season, so it might be difficult to convince the Premier League side to allow him to depart. However, with a host of clubs considering a move, a bidding war could commence, potentially forcing Bournemouth's hand. West Ham United are also in the race to secure his signature, but the Hammers saw a £40m bid rejected during the summer transfer window.

It's understood that Tottenham Hotspur are another side keen on the prolific striker, but journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that sources from inside the club have denied any interest in the 26-year-old. The respected reporter adds that it could be that Spurs believe Solanke will be heading somewhere else, hence why they are denying that they are likely to make a move.

Dean Jones - Solanke will deliver big moments

After former player Chris Sutton suggested that Solanke would be a better addition than Toney for Arsenal during the January transfer window, Jones suggested that there's definitely an argument that he's correct. The journalist adds that Solanke is a player capable of producing big moments and he's an in-form Premier League striker, hinting that it could be a smart move for the Gunners. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“I don't think it's the worst shout in the world and there's definitely a case that could be made that Solanke would be a better signing than Toney in January if you could do it. In Solanke, you're looking at a player that came up in the Chelsea system, he's played abroad, experienced tough times at Liverpool that led to him leaving, joined Bournemouth and then he's grown into the player that we're seeing, week in, week out now and scoring goals. And if you get him in January, then you're signing an in-form Premier League striker that you could have faith is going to deliver big moments.”

Arsenal prioritising another position

Although Arsenal fans might be hoping to see another striker arrive through the door, Arteta has plenty of options for the centre-forward role. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have both been Arteta's main men in the striker position, while the likes of Kai Havertz can also feature in this role.

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal's priority in the January transfer window will be to bring in an additional centre-back. If the Gunners are to strengthen in other areas, such as midfield or up front, then the north London outfit may need to raise some funds through player sales.