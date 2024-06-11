Highlights Chelsea are considering Dominic Solanke as a serious option for their striker search.

Chelsea are looking to snare a centre forward this summer in a bid to boost their chances of a top four finish in Enzo Maresca’s first season at the club and, according to GMS sources, Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke has been added to their ever-growing shortlist.

After missing out on a deal for RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko, who has now signed a new deal with the Bundesliga club, the Blues are scrambling around the market to find a worthy alternative to the Slovenian in a bid to bolster their attack with more firepower ahead of an all-important season which includes European action.

Victor Osimhen, Artem Dovbyk, Ivan Toney and others have been mooted as potential incomings for the west London outfit. But Solanke, labelled as ‘brilliant’ by English top flight icon Thierry Henry, has now been added to the potential contenders.

Chelsea Add Solanke to Striker Shortlist

Now considered a ‘serious option’ among other names

Chelsea’s striker deficiencies are no secret. For years now, they have lacked a potent centre, which has left them shortchanged in the final third compared to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Nicolas Jackson’s £30.1 million arrival from Villarreal last summer looked to alleviate their goalscoring issues, but that hasn’t deterred Chelsea from re-entering the summer transfer window with a striker in their sights, per The Athletic.

Amid interest from Arsenal, too, Sesko had emerged as Chelsea's leading target. But since news broke that he would be staying put at RB Leipzig, Solanke has been added to the capital club’s list of candidates, GMS sources have confirmed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke racked up the most amount of Premier League minutes for Bournemouth in the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, he is being considered as a ‘serious option’ alongside other names. From Chelsea’s standpoint, they are yet to make a formal approach for the one-time Premier League winner's signature, given they are now back having to go back to the drawing board in order to a) muster a host of names together b) re-adjust the names on said list.

According to recent reports, north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the striker’s services this summer, which would make any sort of deal for Chelsea all the more difficult to complete.

Solanke ‘Interested’ in Returning to Former Club

Played just once for the senior side

What makes this link so interesting is that Solanke and Chelsea are not strangers to one another. Having emerged through the club’s storied academy set-up between 2004 and 2014, the once-capped England international went on to make a solitary appearance for the club.

GMS sources have confirmed that Solanke, 26, would welcome a sensational return to west London as a way of staking a claim on making further Three Lions squads, while he also believes that he has ‘unfinished business’ with the club.

Solanke vs Jackson - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Solanke Jackson Minutes 3,333 2,810 Goals 19 14 Assists 3 5 Shots per game 2.9 2.3 Dribbles per game 1 1.5 Overall rating 7.03 7.07

Despite being in red-hot form for the Cherries in 2023/24, notching 19 goals and three assists in 38 Premier League outings, Gareth Southgate snubbed the Basingstoke-born hitman, one of the best strikers currently earning their corn in the English top tier, in favour of Toney and Ollie Watkins.

Across 216 outings for the side from the south coast, Solanke has recorded 77 goals and 31 assists, proving his ability to be a game-changer. His progression and development under Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has given him a platform ahead of a potentially career-defining move this summer.