Dominic Solanke has been branded Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘biggest worry’ by ESPN pundit Steve Nicol, who has raised questions about how the former Bournemouth forward will handle the increased expectations and pressure that come with playing for a top Premier League club.

The ESPN analyst suggests Solanke has ‘never been under pressure’ to score goals in his career, and will now be thrust into a high-pressure environment following his summer move to Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou came to the 27-year-old forward’s defence after a 1-0 loss to arch-rivals Arsenal on Sunday, tipping Solanke to rediscover his shooting form after he struggled on his return from injury and was held to zero shots on target by the Gunners’ defence.

The Australian tactician emphasised that it was Solanke’s first game in ‘over a month’, but noted his team’s struggles in front of goal, suggesting Spurs ‘lacked some real conviction’ in the final third.

Tottenham have won just four points from 12 in the Premier League so far this season, their fewest through their opening four matches of a campaign since 2015-16, according to Opta.

A narrow North London derby defeat saw Tottenham drop to 13th in the table.

Solanke Will Be ‘Under Pressure’

After returning from injury

Nicol, speaking on ESPN, suggested there is uncertainty about how Solanke will adapt to the demands of Tottenham since his return from injury:

“You know the biggest worry, nobody knows how Solanke is going to react, because he's never been under pressure to score goals. “You're not under pressure to score goals when you play for Bournemouth. When you do, it's great when you don't, okay, keep going. It's Bournemouth. It's a different ballgame. “We'll see what he's made up the next coming weeks.”

A record £65 million signing for Spurs, Solanke put pen to paper on a six-year deal in north London and was brought in as a replacement for Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich last summer.

With big shoes to fill, the 27-year-old will be looking to at least replicate his last season’s goalscoring form, when he netted 21 goals in 42 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions.

Spurs will be hoping Solanke’s impact will also help end their goalscoring woes, as they finished with the fewest goals among the top seven teams in the Premier League last season, netting 74 in 38 matches.

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 38 19 3 FA Cup 1 1 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0

Tottenham Eye Angel Gomes

Among Premier League Clubs interested

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Lille and England midfield star Angel Gomes, with Newcastle, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund also having the 24-year-old on their radar, according to The Sun.

Gomes faces no shortage of suitors after his impressive England debut during the international break, with Newcastle understood to be showing the most interest at the moment.

Since joining Lille from Manchester United in 2020, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most creative midfielders in Ligue 1 and ended the 2023/24 campaign with eight assists in 31 appearances.

Gomes made 10 senior appearances for Manchester United before departing on a free transfer four seasons ago.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.