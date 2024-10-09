Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been named as one of the Premier League's signings of the summer after bursting into life in recent weeks - not only for his killer instincts in the box, but for his work off the ball as well.

Tottenham saw fit to sign Solanke from Bournemouth in the summer for a fee of £55million that could rise to £65million, and after a slow start to life in north London, he's hit form to become a real asset to Ange Postecoglou. The Australian boss is meticulous in his philosophy and playing style, which Solanke has taken to with ease - and having finally shown his ability to score within the box in a true poacher style, a verdict from The Athletic has touted him as one of the transfer window's best signings as Tottenham look to burst into the Champions League spots.

Solanke is 'Exactly What Tottenham Needed'

The Lilywhites have been in need of a player who can lead the line

Tottenham have needed an out-and-out physical striker since Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich last summer, and whilst the north London club managed just fine last year with a fifth-placed finish and Son Heung-min scoring the bulk of their goals, there was still a desire to bring someone in of his ilk.

Dominic Solanke's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 19 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 7.03 1st

The former Chelsea star has found his feet in London once again and, as a result, he's been named as one of the signings of the summer for Postecoglou's side - with The Athletic journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor stating that Solanke is the new signing that has impressed him the most since making the move from the south coast to the capital. He said:

'He is exactly what Tottenham needed and the goals he has scored so far, all three of them from short range, describe the kind of instinct that they were missing in the penalty box. 'But watch the way he presses ball carriers, and notice how difficult he makes it for opposing teams when they work their way out of their own ends. 'Rather than just running about manically and compromising the structure behind him, his work is precise and measured. Spurs have got this decision absolutely right.'

Solanke's Career Could Now Take Off

The striker has been in fine form and an England call-up may further that

Solanke took a while to get going in a Tottenham shirt, having sustained an ankle injury throughout August alongside failing to score against Leicester City and Arsenal early in the campaign - but goals against Brentford, Manchester United and Qarabag alongside assists against the latter and Brighton means that he is well and truly firing in a Tottenham shirt now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke has only garnered one England cap - coming seven years ago whilst at Liverpool.

Having excelled at Bournemouth, Solanke's Premier League credentials were tested after scoring just six goals for the Cherries in their first Premier League campaign, but a 19-goal haul last season showed his quality in abundance, and it appears that has spread to his spell in north London after a slightly slow start.

An England call-up has now been awarded to the Basingstoke-born starlet having taken Ivan Toney's place in the national team, and if he can get firing for the Three Lions in his expected cameo appearances, it will only serve to expand his development in both white shirts.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Scouts Impressed by 'Dangerous' Forward Tottenham have a plethora of forwards at the club but injuries and loans suggest that Dario Osorio could be on his way to the club

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-10-24.