Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new centre forward and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke has emerged as a top target, with Spurs insider Paul O'Keefe suggesting the English talisman is ‘itching’ for a move to north London.

Ever since Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer, Ange Postecoglou and Co have experimented with an array of names – Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison – all as their leading talisman.

A year on and the Greek-Australian chief is keen to sign an out-and-out striker before the summer trading period closes (30 August) and Solanke would bring goals and experience in the Premier League to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Solanke Keen on Tottenham Move This Summer

Spurs reluctant to pay £65m release clause

On the back of a career-best return of 21 goals and four assists in 42 outings across all competitions, Basingstoke-born Solanke has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs in England’s top flight – Tottenham’s local rivals, Arsenal, included.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs, Via HotspurReports on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Paul O' Keefe has revealed that the once-capped England international is ‘itching’ for a move to Tottenham this summer.

“From what I understand, he [Dominic Solanke] is itching to come to Tottenham.”

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, however, Spurs are hesitant to fork out the 26-year-old’s release clause, which sits at £65 million, this summer, despite boasting a genuine interest in his signature. They, instead, value the talisman at £50 million.

Solanke’s contract on the south coast expires in the summer of 2027, which means that Andoni Iraola and his entourage will be in a strong position should any clubs table genuine bids before the trading period closes for business.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke is Bournemouth’s fourth-highest goal scorer of all time, having netted 77 strikes in 216 outings.

Interestingly, the striker – a one-time Premier League winner – has played for both Chelsea and Liverpool in the past but struggled to dislodge their respective strikers at the time. Now, a number of years later, Solanke - described as "outstanding" by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson last season - could get another shot at plying his trade for one of the Premier League’s traditional top six.

Tottenham Interested in Palace’s Joachim Andersen

His employers are reluctant to part ways

As well as a new centre forward, Tottenham are seemingly eyeing reinforcements at the heart of the defence. Crystal Palace ace Joachim Andersen, according to CaughtOffside, is caught in a battle between Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Both Premier League sides are interested in signing the Danish ace in the coming weeks, according to the report, after enjoying a fruitful spell under new boss Oliver Glasner in the latter stages of the 2023/24 Premier League term.

Andersen, Van de Ven and Romero - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Andersen Van de Ven Romero Minutes 3,418 2,344 2,793 Goals/Assists 2/3 3/0 5/0 Pass success rate (%) 79.5 94.3 91.9 Aerials won per game 2.4 1.4 2.7 Tackles per game 1.5 1.8 2 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 1.3 Clearances per game 5.3 2.6 3 Overall rating 6.88 6.79 7.03

Palace, however, are hesitant to sell Andersen, 28, given that Marc Guehi has also earned interest from an array of sides in the top flight after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with England.

Postecoglou views the imposing Dane as the perfect cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, while Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his situation for a similar reason, with Sven Botman’s long-term injury hindering them last term.

