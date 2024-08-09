Highlights Tottenham Hotspur close in on a deal with Bournemouth for striker Solanke, as personal terms are agreed.

Postecoglou has managed Spurs without Kane and is eyeing the Bournemouth ace to strengthen the team.

Tottenham are confident in securing a deal for Solanke, who impressed with 21 goals in his previous season.

Tottenham Hotspur are growing ever closer to striking a deal with Bournemouth for their talisman Dominic Solanke and, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Cherries are willing to part ways with the Englishman.

Ange Postecoglou, during his first season in north London, had to make do without Harry Kane. The centre forward upped and left for Bayern Munich last summer, leaving the Greek-Australian to use the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson up top.

A plethora of names have been mooted since the summer transfer window opened for business, but emerging as the front-runner was Solanke, who's been described as a 'dream' by former boss Gary O'Neil. And now, per Ornstein’s update, a move seems inevitable.

Tottenham Closer to Striking Solanke Deal

Bournemouth ‘agreed to sell’ striker

Taking to X (Twitter), the ever-reliable Ornstein reported that Bournemouth have ‘agreed to sell’ the former Chelsea youth prospect, while Postecoglou’s men are working towards finalising a move.

Suggesting that personal terms have already been agreed between Tottenham and the striker in question, Solanke, the transfer expert claimed that he is desperate to make the switch.

“Bournemouth have agreed to sell Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee & talks with Tottenham Hotspur continue to finalist transfer. Personal terms in place & 26yo striker desperate to complete move from #AFCB and #THFC.”

Under contract with his current employers until the summer of 2029, Solanke's release clause of £65 million means that striking a deal for the ex-Liverpool man - previously hailed as 'outstanding' - is feasible pre-expiration.

Earlier this week, The Times' Gary Jacobs reported that the north London-based outfit were growing increasingly confident that they could get a deal for the marksman over the line.

Basingstoke-born Solanke, a one-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, piqued the interest of clubs aplenty in the English top flight on the back of a fruitful 2023/24 campaign, notching 21 goals and a further four assists in 42 outings.

In the Premier League altogether, the one-capped England international has scored 29 goals and notched 13 assists, often for a team in the bottom half of the standings.

Tottenham Interested in Amir Richardson

Postecoglou faces stern Premier League competition

As a means of bolstering his engine room, Postecoglou has targeted Stade de Reims and Morocco star Amir Richardson, per HITC Sport, who also revealed that Everton, Brentford and Leicester City are all in the mix for his signature too.

Emerging from OGC Nice's academy as a fresh-faced teenager, Richardson - with a move to Le Havre in the middle - is now plying his trade for Reims, while also starring for his country at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 22-year-old's current employers, per the report, are willing to offload the sought-after midfielder, with a fee of £8.5 million being quoted as their asking price.

