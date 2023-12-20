Highlights Dominic Solanke's goalscoring form has caught the eye of Arsenal, but doubts about whether he is the right fit for the team's title ambitions are starting to grow.

It's claimed Arsenal could decide to switch attention to Solanke, if Ivan Toney proves too expensive.

But Paul Brown is sceptical that Solanke can solve Arsenal's goalscoring woes and believes the team needs a striker capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals in a season to challenge for the title.

Arsenal could spring a move for Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window, but he isn't a player that would help fire them to the title, Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Solanke has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season, with his goalscoring exploits leading to suggestions he could secure a move away from the Vitality Stadium next month. Arsenal have been one side linked with a shock transfer, but concerns around the fit have shadowed what would be a surprise move.

The Gunners are believed to want a striker when the window opens on January 1st, but Brown isn't convinced Solanke is the right fit for Mikel Arteta's side.

Solanke form catching the eye of Premier League sides

One of the surprise stars of the 2023/24 campaign, Solanke has been in fine form for Bournemouth so far this season, with the striker netting nine goals in 19 outings for the Cherries. It's been a long time coming for the 26-year-old, who has been at Bournemouth since moving from Liverpool in 2019.

Arriving as part of a £17 million transfer, Solanke failed to live up to expectations during his early years with the south coast club, scoring just three Premier League goals in his first full Premier League campaign at Bournemouth. But now, having earned the trust of new boss Andoni Iraola to lead the line, Solanke has finally found his groove and is proving good value for the £17 million Bournemouth spent on him four years ago.

Arsenal linked with surprise move for Solanke

Finding a top-quality striker can be a struggle and with plenty of teams said to be eyeing up a number nine in the January window, it's little surprise Solanke is being courted. The Daily Star are reporting that Premier League leaders Arsenal are just one side taking a look at the English star, with the view to a potential January move.

Dominic Solanke - 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 16 Goals 8 Assists 1 Minutes 1,428 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

It's claimed the Gunners hierarchy view Solanke as a genuine alternative to Ivan Toney, should their pursuit of the Brentford marksman ultimately fail. The England international has been on Arsenal's wishlist for some time, but with interest coming from across the Premier League, the north Londoners' attempts to sign Toney could fall on deaf ears.

And with the need for a natural centre forward becoming more apparent week in week out, the 13-time English champions might have to look elsewhere. The report believes Solanke could be the player they turn to in an attempt to aid their goalscoring woes, with the ex-Chelsea academy product having shown he can cut it at the highest level.

Despite his prolific form in front of goal for Bournemouth this season, Brown doesn't subscribe to the idea that Arsenal's problems in attack will be solved by signing Solanke. Hinting the £50,000-per-week earner is similar to options they've already got, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I guess it wouldn't create as much excitement. Clearly, he's a good player who's playing very well, but he seems a bit similar in profile to the likes of Eddie Nketiah for me, and I'm not sure that he would be the right solution for Arsenal. “I really think Arsenal need a striker who is capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals for them in a Premier League season and I'm not sure that Solanke is quite that. It would be an interesting move but probably not one that you would say is going to win them the title.”

Bundesliga marksman another option on Arsenal list

The good news for Arsenal supporters who aren't convinced about Solanke's credentials is he isn't the only striker currently linked with a move to the capital, with Bundesliga star Serhou Guirassy also commanding attention from the Gunners. The Guinea international made headlines earlier on in the campaign when he scored 10 goals in VfB Stuttgart's first five league matches of the season, with the 27-year-old having netted a total of 18 goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far in 2023/24.

It's reported in The Daily Express that Guirassy has a £15 million release clause in his Stuttgart contract, which is making him an incredibly attractive option to Premier League suitors in January. Along with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the 6ft 1in star, who only joined Stuttgart on a permanent contract during the recent summer transfer window.

Plying his trade for French outfit Amiens as recently as three years ago, if he plays his cards right, Guirassy's next stop could be in the Premier League.