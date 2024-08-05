Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs value Solanke at under £50m and won't pay his £65m release clause.

Richarlison could still leave Tottenham with Al-Ahli considering a £60m bid.

Tottenham Hotspur have a genuine interest in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, but they are unwilling to pay his £65m release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Spurs appear to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and Solanke has been identified as an option for the north London club. The Cherries won't want to lose their star striker, but with a release clause written into his contract, they could see him depart if Spurs pay the price.

Dominic Solanke 'Open' to Tottenham Move

Spurs don't want to pay £65m

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham do hold a genuine interest in Bournemouth striker Solanke, but they don't plan on paying his £65m release clause. As it stands, Spurs value the English forward at under £50m, so they will be hoping to negotiate a deal with the Cherries.

It's understood that they could offer lower than the release clause with preferable payment terms, but they are yet to present a formal offer for Solanke to Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke's statistics during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Richarlison Dominic Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11

Solanke is believed to be open to joining the north London club during the summer transfer window. Spurs sources have denied that they ever made a bid to sign the striker during the previous January window, but Ange Postecoglou is now driving the move as he wants a proven Premier League striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has scored one goal and registered two assists over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, but he has only been on the winning side once.

Richarlison Could Still Leave Tottenham

Al-Ahli are considering a bid

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Richarlison could still leave the club before the end of the transfer window. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are considering making a £60m offer for the Brazilian attacker.

Richarlison potentially departing adds more urgency for Spurs to push the button on signing a new centre-forward, with Solanke eyed as someone who can come in to replace him. Solanke, described as an 'elite' striker by Sky Sports writer Nick Wright, might not be as versatile as Richarlison, but he's a proven goalscorer at Premier League level.

