Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been praised for an "absolutely outstanding" performance in the team's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan side Qarabag by pundit Shebahn Aherne after he made it two goals in two games.

Solanke scored Tottenham's third goal of the game after what looked like it could be a potential banana skin when defender Radu Dragusin was sent off inside ten minutes; but goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Solanke himself helped to ease any doubts among supporters, with the former Bournemouth striker earning vast praise for his performance.

Dominic Solanke Praised For Qarabag Performance

The striker is beginning to find his feet in north London

Solanke was tipped for greatness whilst at Chelsea and Liverpool, though he found it hard to hit the ground running and, as a late bloomer, he's only now hitting the levels many thought he would hit earlier in his career. But that is never necessarily a bad thing, with added experience meaning that he can develop later in his career in the top-flight.

With other players such as Johnson impressing on the night against the Azerbaijani outfit, he received praise from Aherne for his performances - before Solanke was showered with superlatives by the Scottish reporter for his 'outstanding' performance on the Europa League stage. Talking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Aherne said:

"Look at Brennan Johnson, how he's been able to just turn things around. He's been struggling hasn't he, and then this last week, he's really picked up and found his form. The manager has backed him. "It's the same with Dominic Solanke, I thought Solanke was absolutely outstanding tonight. So there are real positives for Spurs, I would say."

Solanke Will Hope to Have Best Season of His Career

A move to Tottenham could hopefully spur that onwards

Solanke's signing came with a lot of media interest after a strong campaign for Bournemouth last season, but his real lack of goals in seasons gone by in the Premier League made it quite an adventurous buy for Ange Postecoglou.

21 Premier League appearances - albeit with plenty off the bench - resulted in just one goal for Liverpool, whilst his first 75 games for Bournemouth in the top-flight resulted in just nine goals. That changed last season with 19 in 38 games for the Cherries, and with Tottenham needing a replacement for Harry Kane who departed for Bayern Munich last summer, he's slowly starting to find his feet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke played 199 games for Bournemouth in the leagues, scoring 72 goals.

Tottenham have lacked a big presence up front ever since their former skipper left the club, but with Solanke's nous and experience in the Premier League, there haven't been many better additions to their playing squad despite the hefty £55million fee that could rise to £65million if add-ons are met.

Solanke only has one England cap, which he picked up in 2017 as a teenager for Liverpool - and having scored his first European goal on his sixth outing across three clubs yesterday, the striker will be hoping that the coming season will be huge in terms of milestones both for club and country.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-09-24.