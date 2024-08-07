Highlights Tottenham are pushing to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke - talks are underway with Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure a deal to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou's side appear to be in the market for a natural centre-forward during the summer transfer window. Spurs haven't replaced Harry Kane with an out-and-out striker, with the likes of Richarlison, Timo Werner, and Heung-min Son utilised in a central role for the north London club.

Solanke is a proven Premier League goalscoring option, but the Cherries won't be desperate to see him depart.

Tottenham Pushing to Sign Dominic Solanke

He has a £65m release clause

According to Romano, Tottenham are now pushing to finalise a deal to bring Solanke to north London. The English striker has a £65m release clause, but Spurs are hoping to negotiate a lower fee, with talks ongoing...

"Understand Tottenham are pushing to get Dominic Solanke deal done, talks underway with Bournemouth. Solanke has given the green light to Spurs as negotiations are ongoing to discuss under value of £65m clause. Tottenham want Solanke, as exclusively revealed last week."

Solanke, described as 'outstanding' by Paul Merson, would offer Ange Postecoglou a proven Premier League goalscorer in attack. At the age of 26, the former Liverpool man is a player in his prime and has just come off the back of an impressive season in England's top flight with Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke's statistics during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Richarlison Dominic Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Progressive passes 60 38 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11

Sources recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham value Solanke at under £50m, and it's a move being pushed by Australian manager Postecoglou. The former Celtic boss wants a Premier League-proven striker, but it will be interesting to see whether the Cherries are willing to negotiate under the release clause value.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has scored one goal and registered two assists over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, but he has only been on the winning side once.

Tottenham Eyeing Man City Right-Back Issa Kabore

He spent last season on loan at Luton Town

Italian reporter Romano, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Tottenham are considering a move to sign Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore. The 23-year-old impressed on loan with Luton Town last season, but he couldn't prevent the capital club being relegated from the Premier League.

Emerson Royal is potentially heading through the exit door, so Postecoglou will need to add cover for Pedro Porro to his squad. Kabore could struggle to break into the Man City side considering the wealth of talent Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

