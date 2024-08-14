Logan Paul's history with Japan is a controversial one, to say the least. The social media star recently hosted WWE wrestler Dominik Mysterio on his podcast, Impaulsive, and during the interview, the Superstar touched upon his own recent visit to the Asian country. Paul was visibly uncomfortable with the mention of the country because of his past controversy, but that didn't stop Dirty Dom from having some fun at his colleague's expense.

"I came back from Japan last week; it was really nice," Dirty Dom, as he is called by his adoring WWE fans, said during the interview. "We had a blast."

Mysterio then proceeded to ask the hosts, Paul and Mike Majlak, if they have ever been to Japan, to which the hosts of the podcast stated that they haven't because of some prior obligations. However, Dom did not stop there and levelled up his trolling by asking Paul if he could go to Japan, despite having knowledge of the social media star's past controversy.

Paul answered: "Bro Dom, what do you think? Yes, I can go to Japan; no, I can go to Japan." Mysterio clarified that he was making sure if Paul was allowed back to the country.

Logan Paul's Japan Controversy

Logan Paul's Japan scandal arose in 2018. He was a full-time YouTuber back then and had no connection to the WWE or boxing. Early in his 20s, he posted a video to his channel that showed a hanging man's lifeless body in the Aokigahara Forest, often known as Japan's "suicide forest." In less than a day, his video went viral and had over six million views.

Unsurprisingly, the offensive video sparked an outcry on YouTube, with numerous users calling for the removal of his channel. Paul's channel was temporarily suspended by the video-sharing network, and he also lost his affiliation with companies. The Maverick did eventually end up apologising for what he had done, but the damage was already done. This could be the real reason why the former United States Champion didn't join the WWE during their recent tour of the country.

Paul was, however, in action at SummerSlam, the biggest event of the summer. After 279 days as the champion, Paul lost the United States title to LA Knight, thus it wasn't the nicest night for him. What happens next for Logan Paul in terms of feuds and storylines in the WWE is still unknown, but he could revoke his rematch clause with LA Knight should he wish.

Logan Paul's Career in WWE

Logan Paul's WWE matches so far (as of 14/08/2024) Event Opponent Winner WrestleMania 38 Dom & Rey Mysterio Logan Paul & The Miz SummerSlam 2022 The Miz Logan Paul Crown Jewel 2022 Roman Reigns Roman Reigns Royal Rumble 2023 Royal Rumble match Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 39 Seth Rollins Seth Rollins Money in the Bank 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match Damian Priest SummerSlam 2023 Ricochet Logan Paul Crown Jewel 2023 Rey Mysterio Logan Paul Royal Rumble 2024 Kevin Owens Logan Paul SmackDown The Miz Logan Paul Elimination Chamber 2024 Elimination Chamber match Drew McIntyre WrestleMania XL Kevin Owens & Randy Orton Logan Paul King & Queen of the Ring 2024 Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes SmackDown LA Knight & Santos Escobar LA Knight SummerSlam 2024 LA Knight LA Knight

Since his debut, Paul has had a significant impact on the WWE. He made his professional wrestling debut in 2022 at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated The Mysterios, Dom and his legendary father Rey, in tandem with The Miz. Paul has since participated in a number of high-profile battles after receiving a WWE contract in June 2022, including encounters against Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, two of the company's biggest stars.