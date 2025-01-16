Summary Dominik Mysterio vies for the WWE 2K25 cover alongside a three-time past champion, but Roman Reigns is the likely choice.

Reigns' dominance in WWE and involvement in announcing the game indicate his selection for the cover.

Former World Heavyweight Champion predicts success for Mysterio, hinting at a possible world title win.

Dominik Mysterio has been a staple of WWE television with his Judgement Day allies over the past two years. First teaming with his father, the 27-year-old turned heel on the Hall of Famer to break off on his own path. That seems to have gone according to plan, with his on-screen girlfriend Liv Morgan achieving success by joining the group.

Problems have ensued for Morgan and Dirty Dom after she lost her women's title on the Raw on Netflix premiere to Dom's "ex" Rhea Ripley. Mami recaptured her title from Morgan, which has seen hints on-screen of issues between the two. Fans observed this on Monday when the 27-year-old attempted to get back in Morgan's good books as she planned to reclaim her title.

Despite the issues between them that appear to be developing, Dom believes the two should share a unique accolade together. Mysterio has suggested that he and Liv Morgan feature on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K25. In a reel shared on WWE2K's Instagram, Dirty Dom was one of the stars featured to stake their claim for the cover of the next instalment of the title.

Multiple Stars Staked Claim For 2K25 Cover

The Miz was one star who claimed he should be on the cover

A handful of other stars backed themselves for the cover, including The Miz, who claimed the cover should be a Mizanin family affair. Meanwhile, current World Heavyweight champion Gunther said it should be him. Morgan agreed with Mysterio that it should be the two of them, but Dom said if a dual cover is not possible, it should be her.

While stars like The Miz claimed the title's cover, it is not unusual for the A-Lister to make these sorts of claims. As one of the company's top heels, the former Intercontinental champion has always put himself forward for accolades such as this, including movies and magazine covers.

It would appear we already know who will be on the game's cover though. A vignette between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the Raw on Netflix premiere all but confirmed WWE 2K25. With an announcement with further details expected at the end of this month, Dominik Mysterio and his fans may be disappointed.

Roman Reigns To Be WWE 2K25's Cover Star

Reigns has been one of WWE's most dominant forces for years before losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year. His Bloodline storyline was also one of the most entertaining the company has had to offer in recent years.

With the former Universal champion a part of announcing the game on Raw's Netflix premiere, it is safe to assume he is the cover star. This would be the second time he is featured on the cover of a WWE game after he appeared on a dual cover with Becky Lynch for WWE 2K20.

Unfortunately, 2K20 left many disappointed and led to the developer taking a year off from the franchise to fix issues. Giving him the cover of a successful major title makes sense as a reward for his efforts at the pinnacle of the WWE. His dominance at the top of the ladder all but ensures the cover will be awarded to him and that Mysterio is not much of a threat to that accolade for him. However, you can all but guarantee that there is a game cover in the future for the 27-year-old if he continues to develop on the path he is on.