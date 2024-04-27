Highlights Dominik Mysterio could miss up to 9 months due to an elbow injury.

It was initially reported that he would need surgery on the injury.

Mysterio himself has now revealed that this won't be the case.

An injury update for Dominik Mysterio has been provided, and it's not looking good as the star could miss up to nine months. Across the last year of programming, few acts have been as important to WWE Raw as The Judgment Day. The group, consisting of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, have become commonplace on the red brand, and usually feature in the most high-profile storylines.

They’ve had their fair share of gold, too, as Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship reign began just as his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title reign alongside Finn Balor had ended. Plus, winning the championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley would hold the Women’s World Title for over a year.

However, the group have been somewhat downed in recent weeks by injury. First, The Eradicator’s title reign came to an unfortunate end when a collision with a wall during a backstage brawl segment with Liv Morgan caused damage to her shoulder, causing Becky Lynch to become the new champion, having won the gold in a battle royal. Now, there has been more bad news with regard to the condition of her stablemate, Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio Injured His Elbow In a Match Against Andrade

It's been described as a freak accident

As written by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was initially reported that the son of Rey Mysterio had suffered an elbow injury that would require him to have surgery. The procedure is known under the name ‘Tommy John’ and is used due to how common it is for baseball players to pick up this injury. For them, it would take nine months to recover, but, given that baseball pitchers use their elbows with much more force, Mysterio’s comeback will likely be shorter than this.

“Dominik Mysterio also had an elbow injury. It apparently happened in a 4/15 match with Andrade and was described to us as a freak accident."

The report would go on to note that the injury saw Dominik miss WWE’s recent European tour. An update from Mysterio himself, though, has quickly ruled out the initial talk of surgery.

Mysterio Has Revealed He Won't Need Surgery

That should shorten the recovery period

While in Meltzer's report, it was stated that Mysterio would need surgery on his elbow, which would keep him on the shelf for quite some time, he's now taken to social media himself to clarify that this won't be the case. On X, the Judgment Day member posted an update to his followers, letting them know he wouldn't be needing surgery.

The news will come as a relief to fans of Mysterio and will more than likely reduce his recovery time by a significant amount. As always, should more come out about the injury status of Dominik Mysterio, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.