Summary Dominik Mysterio has revealed his Mount Rushmore of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

There is no place for Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels or Ric Flair on the shortlist of wrestling's most despised heels.

Despite his long-standing feud with father Rey, Mysterio did reserve a spot for the Hall of Famer on his Mount Rushmore.

The Mount Rushmore debate continues to be one of the most contentious in wrestling history. When it comes to the WWE, fans and superstars alike have long clashed regarding who was the best that ever did it.

Recent years have seen the likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels all weigh in with their respective takes on the topic. And joining such legends in adding his opinion during a recent interview was none other than Dominik Mysterio.

Love him or loathe him, when 'Dirty Dom' talks, people tend to listen (so long as he's not being booed out of the building). This, for many, will come for little reason more than to ridicule Mysterio for his ever-outlandish opinions and takes. When it came to his Mount Rushmore, though, the 27-year-old dropped the 'bad boy' act momentarily to open up honestly. Taken from an interview with Independent Sport, here is Mysterio's Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Eddie Guerrero

What a way to kick Dominik Mysterio's Mount Rushmore of WWE superstars into gear. Eddie Guerrero to this day remains one of the most beloved figures in the history of professional wrestling. The Texas native was a trailblazer of the sport, paving the way for the modern generation of 'Lucha' superstars. Guerrero was a master of the craft, a charismatic entertainer both between the ropes and on the mic. His 'lying, cheating, stealing' ways remain some of the most memorable ever in the WWE, a true pioneer of the 'win by any means necessary' mindset. At just 38 years of age, Guerrero was taken from us far too young back in 2005, but his memory lives on through current superstars, the likes of Dominik Mysterio.

Ricky Steamboat

Next up comes a name which too frequently goes overlooked when it comes to the debate surrounding the best in wrestling. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat was, without question, one of the standout performers of his generation. The now-72-year-old was excellence personified inside the squared circle, nothing short of world-class when it comes to the technical side of the sport. Ricky Steamboat was not signed to the WWE for all that long, but to say that he left his mark would be an understatement. And credit where credit is due - Dom Mysterio's choice of 'The Dragon' on his Mount Rushmore showcases a solid knowledge of those who came before him in the industry.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Mount Rushmore Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed his Mount Rushmore of WWE superstars, featuring The Rock and Ricky Steamboat.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

No list of the best wrestlers in history would look quite complete without the inclusion of Stone Cold Steve Austin. For many, the 'Texas Rattlesnake' is not only a contender for the title of 'GOAT', but the bona fide no.1 choice. And it is hard to argue against Austin's case for precisely as much. The 60-year-old just had it all. From in-ring skills to promo work, aura to wild popularity and everything in between, Austin's game had no weaknesses. The Hall of Famer's accolades also speak for themselves: six world titles and a record three Royal Rumble victories, a testament to his excellence. Another more than satisfactory Mount Rushmore pick on the part of Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio