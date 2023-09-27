Highlights Szoboszlai's incredible goal helped Liverpool turn the tide and take the lead against Leicester City in the League Cup.

He has been an outstanding addition to Jurgen Klopp's side, transforming Liverpool's midfield since arriving in the summer.

Szoboszlai's shot power is unmatched, as demonstrated by his thunderous strike that no keeper in the world could have saved.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored an absolutely incredible goal as Liverpool came from behind against Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night. The midfielder came off the bench in the second half and made an instant impact, scoring to give the Reds the lead and doing so in breathtaking fashion.

The former RB Leipzig man has been a revelation for Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving in the summer, putting together an argument for the best signing of the season as he's helped transform Liverpool's midfield in rapid fashion. He's played every minute of action possible in the Premier League so far but started on the bench in the cup on Wednesday.

He came off the bench in the second half, though, and flipped the game on its head with a wonder goal. Picking the ball up on the outside of the Foxes' area, he unleashed an absolutely ferocious effort that rocketed past Jakub Stolarczyk in goal and crashed off of the underside of the crossbar and into the net. No keeper in the world would have saved it.

Szoboszlai's first Liverpool goal was also unbelievable

Anyone who watched Liverpool's match against Aston Villa earlier this month will have already known that Szoboszlai had this sort of strike in his locker. The midfielder scored his first goal for the Reds against Unai Emery's side three weeks ago, and it was another breathtaking effort that was simply unstoppable.

After a corner sailed over the entire box and found him on the outskirts of it, the midfielder struck first time and his shot fizzed straight into the top corner. It was a mesmerising way to score your first goal in the Premier League and for a club like Liverpool, but with his effort against Leicester now too, we might be wise to expect more of this from the star going forward.

Not only was the goal against Leicester out of this world, though, it also gave the club the lead in a match they'd previously been losing, making it all the more special.

Read more: The fastest player in Premier League history? Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai becomes 2nd quickest

How did Liverpool's match against Leicester go?

Despite playing Championship underdogs, Liverpool found themselves trailing after just three minutes as Kasey McAteer put the visitors in front. The Foxes held onto their lead until half time too, but the Reds quickly seized control of the tie in the second 45 minutes. Cody Gakpo equalised just minutes after the restart, before Szboszlai gave them the lead with that beauty of a strike.

Just look at that for a strike. Liverpool have got a very special player on their hands here. This isn't the first time he's done this for the Reds either.

They weren't finished yet, though, and Diego Jota extended the Reds' lead in the 89th minute and Liverpool eventually emerged from the match with a 3-1 victory. For a while, it seemed it wasn't to be their day, but they eventually got their win and did so in emphatic fashion.