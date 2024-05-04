Highlights Liverpool set to appoint Arne Slot who will be hoping to get the best out of their current squad.

Slot's former colleague believes Dominik Szoboszlai will thrive under Slot.

Slot's playing style could unleash Szoboszlai's creativity.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot later this year, and the supporters at Anfield will be hoping the Dutch coach can help get the best out of some of their current squad. Dominik Szoboszlai is a player some fans might have been expecting more from, but a former teammate of Slot believes the Hungarian midfielder will flourish under him.

The former RB Leipzig man arrived at Anfield during the summer transfer window for a fee of £60m, and he's showcased his ability at times with his ball-striking technique which has seen him produce some fantastic goals so far.

With the Reds falling behind in the Premier League title race, there's no doubt whoever is in charge next term could demand more from the current crop of players. Dutch manager Slot appears to be the frontrunner after Liverpool agreed a fee to acquire his services.

Szoboszlai Will be 'Even Better' Under Arne Slot

The Liverpool midfielder could thrive next season

Speaking to journalist Bence Bocsak, Slot's former teammate and coaching colleague, Julian Jenner, backs Szoboszlai to thrive under the Dutch manager next season, suggesting that he will get 'even better' thanks to his guidance...

"I think he will be even better than he now is. He's going to have a coach who likes to play in the opponent's half and be very creative."

Szoboszlai's creativity and goalscoring prowess could be crucial in Slot's system, and there's no doubt we're yet to see the best of the Hungarian international just yet. The 23-year-old has been questioned at times this season, with The Athletic journalist James Pearce suggesting last month that he's been unable to hit the heights he did in the first half of the campaign since the turn of the year.

Reporter Andy Jones has given a similar judgement on Szoboszlai in 2024, claiming that he took the league by storm in his first few months, but he now looks like a completely different player. The appointment of Slot could be what he needs to flourish and take his game to the next level once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai has only scored once in the Premier League since December 6 - a header in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in late January.

Liverpool's Midfield Options Questioned

Wataru Endo must improve

Szoboszlai isn't the only midfielder in the Liverpool squad that has been questioned this season, with summer addition Wataru Endo also coming under scrutiny.

During an episode of the Walk On podcast, Simon Hughes, a reporter from The Athletic, implied that Liverpool might consider enhancing their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window, possibly by replacing certain players such as the Japanese international. Hughes emphasised the potential necessity for the Reds to acquire a midfielder of 'world-class' calibre.

