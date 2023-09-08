Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Anfield, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he could be one of the signings of the summer for one key reason.

The former RB Leipzig man has adapted to the Premier League with ease so far, and his addition may have gone slightly under the radar.

Liverpool news - Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai signed for Liverpool from Bundesliga side Leipzig for a fee of £60m in the summer transfer window, as per Sky Sports. After Jurgen Klopp lost key players in midfield, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool had to ensure any new additions would make an instant impact at Anfield.

The Hungarian has quickly become a key part of the Reds' midfield, with no player in the squad playing more minutes in the Premier League, according to FBref.

It's safe to say Klopp has been impressed with his new signing. Following Liverpool's comfortable victory at home to Aston Villa, where Szoboszlai opened the scoring, the German manager was full of praise for the 22-year-old...

"He's a machine, eh? That is now four games, pretty impressive, absolutely impressive, tactically smart, absolutely ready for the dirty part of the game, really hard work, not the fancy stuff."

Although Klopp has hailed Szoboszlai for the less technical parts of the game, there's no doubt his strike against the Midlands club was highly impressive. To guide the ball into the far corner on his weak foot, with the ball coming towards him at an awkward height, takes some doing.

He could be one of the signings of the season - Dean Jones

It's been a summer of heavy spending for many Premier League clubs, with over two billion pounds spent in England's top flight alone, as per ESPN. As a result, Szoboszlai is one of many new signings, so there's some tough competition in terms of which club secured the best deal.

Read More: The Best XI Of Signings Made By Premier League Clubs In The Summer Transfer Window Jones has suggested that Szoboszlai might have gone under the radar in terms of the best signings in the summer window, but the journalist believes he could be up there. Jones adds that due to his ability to play different roles in Klopp's system, we could see how much of an all-round, fantastic player Szoboszlai is during the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think Szoboszlai could prove to be one of the signings of the summer yeah. Because of the level of his deal, not being massive and not being small, it did kind of come through as one that crept under the radar. Even at £60m, I think Szoboszlai could end up being a bit of a bargain. He can play so many different roles within the team that I think will benefit Liverpool, that over the course of the season, you're going to see what a fantastic all-round player he is."

Szoboszlai, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, has slotted into Liverpool's midfield with ease so far this season, which could have been a bit of a worry for Klopp in the transfer window. Adding a midfielder or two isn't usually an issue, but when Liverpool had lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho, and Henderson, the mass overhaul in the middle of the park could have caused problems.

However, going into the international break, Liverpool sit in third place in the Premier League, just two points off leaders Manchester City.

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Liverpool's squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 1 =2nd Match Rating 7.25 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =2nd Shots Per Game 2 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st All statistics courtesy of WhoScored

Is Dominik Szoboszlai the signing of the summer?

As previously mentioned, Szoboszlai has some tricky competition to contend with. The likes of Declan Rice, Moussa Diaby, and James Maddison have all made instant impacts for their respective clubs. However, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Maddison could be a clear winner so far in the first few weeks of the Premier League season.

The England international has already scored twice whilst also providing two assists in England's top flight, as per FBref. Maddison ranks fifth in the Premier League on FotMob's match rating system, with another new signing, this time for West Ham United, in James Ward-Prowse currently in second place.

Of course, it's a long old season, and Szoboszlai's versatility could be key for the Merseyside club. It will be interesting to see which player is attracting the headlines over the next few months.