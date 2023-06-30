Liverpool are now making 'important steps' to sign RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Transforming their midfield appears to be the main priority at Anfield this summer for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Reds have already secured the signing of former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and they appear to be in the market for more players in the middle of the park.

It's no surprise, considering James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all leaving the club after their contracts expired.

Now, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, LIverpool are exploring the possibility of singing Szoboszlai.

It's understood that the 22-year-old has a release clause of £60m, but the report adds that the Merseyside club expect it to be extremely difficult to get a deal done.

Liverpool are also keen on Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram, so as mentioned, it's clear to see that the midfield area is a major priority for the Reds this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently explained the Hungarian's release clause at Leipzig.

Szoboszlai has a release clause valid until the 30th June of this year. If a bid is submitted after this time, it will only be valid in the winter window.

What has Galetti said about Szoboszlai?

Galetti has suggested that Liverpool are now making important steps towards the signing of Szoboszlai.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Also Szoboszlai, let's pay attention also to Liverpool. Interesting as well. They are making important steps for Szoboszlai.

"They could face fierce competition, also for the Hungarian player. So let's see the development and already in the next few days, there will be interesting updates."

Would Szoboszlai be a good signing for Liverpool?

Considering the performances he's already producing at such a young age, absolutely.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored six league goals and provided eight assists in 28 starts, as per FBref, whilst also averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.42 in the Bundesliga.

This ranks Szoboszlai as Leipzig's best-performing player in the league last campaign.

The former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has already expressed his desire to play for Liverpool boss Klopp one day.

He said: "It would certainly be a special experience to work under Klopp."

If the Reds continue making important steps towards signing the youngster, then his dream could be made a reality in time for next term.