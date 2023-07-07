Dominik Szoboszlai has joined the ranks of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's squad as one of the club's most expensive signings ever.

The deal which is worth around £60 million sees Szoboszlai rank only behind Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez in terms of transfer fees, and was inspired to inherit the number eight shirt by his hero Steven Gerrard, who steps in for the outgoing Naby Keita.

Szoboszlai’s journey from a young talent in Hungary to a renowned player in the Bundesliga speaks volumes about his skill, determination, and ambition. He has not only built a successful football career so far but also astutely compiled a considerable net worth - winning a trophy during every season he has competed in.

But the questions still need to be asked. Just how much is the Hungarian starlet himself worth? What is his new salary at Liverpool? And what kind of money is he bringing in every week? We will delve into the wealth of this Hungarian international – from his net worth to his football salary, endorsements, investments, and business ventures.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Salarysport, the Telegraph and Transfermarkt.

Net Worth

Szoboszlai's current net worth is around £5 million, however, this will likely increase slightly with his new Liverpool contract.

A product of the Red Bull talent factory, the Hungarian has brought in the majority of his wealth from stints at RB Salzburg and Leipzig and has built an impressive financial portfolio for a person of his age.

The 22-year-old still has the prime years of his football career ahead of him and his value will likely only increase as he plays in the English top flight. It's a bit of a step up from the Bundesliga but the fact Liverpool dished out £60 million for his services suggests they think he can do it with ease.

The majority of this will come from his shiny new deal at Anfield. As mentioned, this will end up being significantly more. That being said, this is a contributing factor along with other smaller avenues of income

Salary

The Hungarian national team captain will reportedly earn less than £125,000 per week at Liverpool, a figure which may surprise some fans.

This settles into the Merseyside club's long-standing wage policy, where they don't overpay new players who they have signed. However, there is a bit of a salary gap between the club's top star and everyone else.

However, it's still very much a nice little wage and it will likely have bonus structures within it that will allow the 22-year-old to bring in even more money.

Liverpool's current highest earner is Mohamed Salah on £350,000 per week, so the Hungarian midfielder has some way to go to catch the Egyptian King. But if he works hard, scores goals provides assists regularly and manages to help the Reds capture some of the biggest prizes that football has to offer, who's to say that Szoboszlai won't be earning something along those lines shortly.

Career earnings

The dynamic midfielder has managed to earn himself a lot of money in the early stages of his career so far, becoming a top earner at the two clubs he has played for. Working his way from Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League, the budding young talent from central Europe is showing buckets of ambition and the hunger to succeed.

Club Weekly Wage Yearly Salary Year Liverpool £120,000 £5,760,000 2023 RB Leipzig £35,000 £1,820,000 2022 RB Leipzig £34,000 £1,768,000 2021 RB Leipzig £25,000 £1,300,000 2020 RB Salzburg £4,400 £228,800 2019 Fussball Club RB Salzburg £4,400 £228,800 2018 Fussball Club RB Salzburg £60 £3,120 2017

Before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Szoboszlai will have earned himself a total of £5,348,720 million so far in his career and with his new lucrative Liverpool contract, this will only become a bigger sum and is likely to more than double in his first season on Merseyside.

Because of what the Hungarian has already achieved in such a short space of time, it's difficult to argue that Szoboszlai hasn't earned this move and the salary he'll be receiving as a result.

READ MORE: The 20 best free-kick takers since 2000, ft. Szoboszlai, Messi & Ronaldo

Market Value

The midfielder's current market value stands at £42 million, even though the Reds ended up paying his release clause of £65 million.

This current market value is still the highest of the Hungarian's career and his price tag has seen a steep rise since his progression from the Austrian top flight to the Bundesliga and now the Premier League with Liverpool.

Szoboszlai is seen to be at the peak of his powers currently, which the Kop will be delighted to see move to their club while the player is in top form. Based on performance levels, and whether he starts off with a bang at Anfield, expect to see this figure dramatically increase.

Endorsements

Endorsements, a significant income stream for any successful athlete, have been generous to Szoboszlai. He has partnered with several high-profile brands, including Adidas. The sportswear giant identified the Hungarian midfielder's potential early on, signing him to a lucrative deal that further boosted his earnings.

Szoboszlai also has a few local endorsements, including with Hungarian telecommunications company Telekom. Although the exact figures remain undisclosed, these endorsement deals significantly supplement Szoboszlai's football salary and net worth combined.

Business Ventures and Investments

Investments and business ventures outside of football have become common among modern athletes, and Szoboszlai is no exception.

In 2022, he invested in a sports technology startup, demonstrating his keen interest in combining sports with emerging technologies.

Szoboszlai also owns a stake in a local restaurant in his home town of Székesfehérvár, Hungary. This venture contributes to the diversity of his income streams and showcases his ties to his roots.

Charitable Activities

Szoboszlai has a soft spot for philanthropic causes, believing in giving back to society. He has donated significant sums to local charities in Hungary, supporting education and children's healthcare initiatives. While this may not contribute to his net worth, it undoubtedly adds to his moral worth.

As part of his contract, he will likely be taking part in the Christmas visit to the children's hospital in Liverpool, Alder Hay, where the players and coaches visit every year to make the local community smile. Expect to see Szoboszlai involved here.

Property and Assets

A slice of Szoboszlai's net worth goes into luxury assets, including property and cars. He owns a luxurious apartment in Leipzig, Germany, reflecting his taste for comfort. He also boasts a collection of high-end vehicles, including a luxurious Audi, a brand often associated with Bundesliga players.

With him recently making the move to England, Szoboszlai is likely to further invest in more property in England. While nothing has been confirmed on this matter currently, a lot of Liverpool players are situated in the town of Formby which is just outside of Southport in the North-West of the United Kingdom.

Manchester United players are also known to be living around the Alderley Edge area of the same region, so there is plenty of choice for Szoboszlai and his family to settle.

Achievements

The youngster already has a total of 12 trophies and awards combined, an impressive tally considering he has only ever played for two clubs so far in his career.

Club Trophies/awards Year RB Leipzig German Cup 2022/2023 RB Leipzig German Cup 2021/2022 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2020/2021 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2019/2020 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2018/2019 RB Salzburg Austrian League 2017/2018 RB Salzburg Austrian Cup 2020/2021 RB Salzburg Austrian Cup 2019/2020 RB Salzburg Austrian Cup 2018/2019 RB Salzburg Austrian Youth League 2016/2017 RB Salzburg Player of the Year 2019/2020 Hungary Football of the Year 2022

Liverpool fans will be licking their lips at this trophy cabinet and it looks like Jurgen Klopp's side has signed a serial winner who loves to win silverware.

As you can see, Szoboszlai has won a trophy in every single season, and will likely possess the winning mentality and leadership qualities that Jurgen Klopp is looking for when it comes to overall player assessment.

At just 22 years of age, the Hungary international has the world at his feet and his big-money move could set the foundations for what could be a special career at Liverpool. He holds the key to his own success.