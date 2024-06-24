Highlights Szoboszlai criticised the slow medical response to Varga's head injury vs Scotland.

He wanted the medical team to show more urgency with Varga in some distress.

Szoboszlai lead by example, giving Varga's jersey to Kevin Csoboth after he struck a late winner.

Liverpool and Hungary star Dominik Szoboszlai has called out the German-based medical team for their slow response to Barnabas Varga’s horrific head injury in their final group stage game against Scotland, suggesting that ‘seconds can help a lot’.

With the score poised at 0-0, Szoboszlai whipped a ball into the box in an attempt to break the deadlock. Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn rushed out to clear the ball and, in the process, collided with the Hungarian striker, who fell to the turf immediately.

An opaque sheet was put up to give the injured Varga some privacy in his time of need, though Szoboszlai was particularly displeased with how slowly the stretcher made its way onto the pitch. In response to the chorus of boos, a host of players ran over so that Varga received attention in quicker fashion.

Szoboszlai Calls Out Medical Staff

‘It’s not my decision, but I think we need to change something’

Amid the eerie scenes, the medical team could be found taking a leisurely walk onto the field of play. Szoboszlai, who is widely considered one of the best Hungarian footballers of all time, was among the group of his compatriots who could be seen approaching the medics and pulling their stretcher towards Varga as a means of speeding up the process.

After the match, which finished 1–0 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Kevin Csoboth, the young captain spoke about their lackadaisical approach and urged changes to be made, all while confirming Varga was in hospital, preparing for surgery.

“He [Barnabas Varga] is okay. He’s in the hospital. He needs some surgery on his face and his nose. I think he’s going to have surgery tomorrow. It looked bad, it was bad. It felt bad. I don’t really know what the protocol or how it works but if our doctors say we need someone immediately to help, then I don’t think they should walk."

The Liverpool man insisted that changes need to be made when the medical staff can sense that someone is in desperate need of attention. Disregarding whether the referee gives their permission for someone to enter the field of play, the 23-year-old suggested that ‘seconds can help a lot’ in such scenarios.

“It’s not my decision but I think we need to change something. Even if somebody is on the ground, and you see that it was a big [collision], then just go [to the pitch]. Even if the referee is saying don’t go on. Just go on. And if you see it’s nothing serious, then you can just go down and it’s finished but seconds can help a lot.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in European Championships history in Hungary’s Group A opener, aged 23 years, seven months and 21 days.

Hungary Dedicate Heroic Win to Varga

Csoboth displayed the striker’s jersey in support

In incredible fashion, Marco Rossi’s side knocked Scotland out of Euro 2024 with a 100th-minute strike, courtesy of the aforementioned Csoboth. Both nations, prior to the incident, were vying for a victory, knowing full well that three points could be the difference between them securing passage to the round of 16 and crashing out of the competition.

After Csoboth scored the most important goal of his career thus far, Szboszlai was on hand to give him Varga’s shirt to celebrate with. Displaying it to the crowd in support of his fellow countryman, the scenes were heartwarming to watch. Szoboszlai himself then later celebrated the win by wearing the same shirt, displaying Varga’s name as a means of showing his - and his nation’s - full support.