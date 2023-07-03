Liverpool fans are hoping that they have the new Steven Gerrard on their hands as Dominik Szoboszlai reveals his admiration of the former captain.

The Hungary international was announced as a £60 million signing on Sunday evening, via the club's Twitter account.

It continues the re-build of the engine room that Jurgen Klopp has been tasked with following a poor 2022-23 campaign.

Becoming the second signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai is a player ready to step straight into the starting line-up and make a difference.

Following in Gerrard's footsteps positionally, the 22-year-old has also drawn inspiration from the Liverpool legend in the past.

What does Dominik Szoboszlai's tattoo say?

According to the outlet, index.hu, the new Liverpool man has a tattoo inspired by Gerrard which reads: “Talent is a blessing from God, but without incredible will and humility, it is worthless.”

This was confirmed during his interview with Liverpoolfc.com: “I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard."

This is not the only indicator of his idolisation as he went on to say during his opening interview: “When I was a child, to be honest I didn’t watch that much football, but when it was Champions League, I watched, and he was one of the biggest.”

Fans will be hoping that their new signing can achieve even half of what their former skipper did during his time at Anfield.

Szoboszlai has previously played at Anfield during his time at RB Salzburg and has stated his admiration of the atmosphere: "I’ve almost never been nervous before the game, I think this was the first time in my life."

He is already excited to get started as he added: “Of course the stadium, the fans were unbelievable even [though] they were against us. And we will see how it is when they are with me."

Which shirt number will Szoboszlai wear at Liverpool?

Following the departure of Naby Keita this summer, the iconic number 8 shirt, previously worn by Gerrard, was available.

Szoboszlai was keen to take on the responsibility as he cited his tattoo as one of the reasons for selecting that number.

A goal scoring midfielder that can also create is an apt definition of both players, so the similarities are there for all to see.

It is a big ask to fill the boots left by Gerrard when he exited the club back in 2015, but comparisons will no doubt be made if the new man hits the ground running.