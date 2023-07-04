The summer transfer window is in full flow, with numerous transfer records being broken left, right and centre.

Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion have both already broken their personal transfer records, signing Kevin Shade (£22m) and Joao Pedro (£30m) respectively, while Dominik Szobszlai and Sandro Tonali became the most expensive Hungarian and Italian players of all time as they joined heavy hitters, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

With that in mind, it's time to look at the most expensive player from the top 25 nations in football, including England, Spain, Argentina and Brazil, per Marca.

25 Bosnia - Miralem Pjanic - £51m

After four years at Juventus, Miralem Pjanic made a surprise move to Barcelona, with the Spanish side paying a massive £51m for the midfielder.

The move went sour quickly, and he was loaned out the following season to Besiktas before he was allowed to leave Xavi's side on a free transfer to Sharjah FC just two years after the La Liga champions broke the bank to sign him.

24 Norway - Erling Haaland - £51m

Just a year after his move to Manchester City, it's already absurd to look at how cheap Erling Haaland cost the club. £51m would be considered a huge fee for just about any other player and is by far the most money ever paid for a Norwegian player, but it's looking like one hell of a bargain for the striker.

After just one season in England, Haaland has already broken the Premier League record for goals scored in a single season and there are likely more records waiting to be smashed in his future.

23 Gabon - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £54.8m

When he left Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal in January 2018 for £54.8m, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the most expensive Gabonese player of all time.

The forward had several successful years at the Gunners before he was allowed to join Barcelona for free in January 2022. He eventually spent just nine months at the club, before Chelsea brought him back to London last summer, and it already looks like his time at the club is coming to an end.

22 USA - Christian Pulisic - £55m

While his time at Chelsea hasn't gone quite to plan, Christian Pulisic became the most expensive player to come from the United States when he joined the Blues for £55m following his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The US have a number of exciting young talents coming through the ranks at the moment, so there's a good chance this record won't stand for much longer, but the 24-year-old holds onto it for now.

21 Algeria - Riyad Mahrez - £58m

After winning the Premier League with Leicester City during his third year in England, Riyad Mahrez caught the attention of Pep Guardiola's Man City and the Cityzens quickly moved for the star.

Paying £58m for his services, Mahrez became the most expensive Algerian player of all time, and he's more than paid the fee back, with 236 appearances and 78 goals over the last five seasons.

20 Morocco - Achraf Hakimi - £58m

After a sole year in Italy with Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi became the most expensive Moroccan of all time as he joined Paris Saint-Germain for £58m in the summer of 2021.

It was a decent profit for the Serie A side who spent £37m one year prior when they signed the full-back from Real Madrid.

19 Sweden - Alexander Isak - £60m

Following Newcastle's big-money takeover, they made a splash, signing highly-rated striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £60m last summer, making him the most expensive Swedish player of all time in the process.

Despite making just 22 appearances in the Premier League in his first season at St James' Park, Isak managed to hit double figures with 10 goals, a strong start to his Magpies career.

18 Ukraine - Mykhailo Mudryk - £60m

Facing tough competition from Arsenal, Chelsea splashed out £60m to land Mykhailo Mudryk in January, making him the most expensive Ukrainian of all time.

His start to life at Stamford Bridge hasn't gone swimmingly, but at just 22 years old, there's still plenty of time to turn things around.

17 Hungary - Dominik Szoboszlai - £60m

Having signed for Liverpool this week for £60m, Szoboszlai became the most expensive Hungarian footballer ever. The midfielder will provide a major boost to Jurgen Klopp's side during the 2023-24 campaign.

16 Italy - Sandro Tonali - £60m

Almost poetically, as Szoboszlai and Tonali became their respective countries' most expensive ever players, they cost the exact same amount of money.

The impressive midfielder left AC Milan for Newcastle as Eddie Howe's side prepare for their first Champions League campaign in two decades.

15 Colombia - James Rodriguez - £64m

There was a time when many thought James Rodriguez was destined for special things and Real Madrid looked to have landed a superstar when they signed him from Monaco in 2014 for £64m.

His career hasn't quite gone to plan, though, and he's currently without a club after he was released by Olympiacos earlier this year.

14 Nigeria - Victor Osimhen - £64m

After scoring 13 goals during his loan season at Lille, Napoli made Victor Osimhen the most expensive Nigerian player of all time when they signed him for an eye-watering £64m.

While the money may have raised eyebrows at the time, he's more than proven any doubters wrong and his 31 goals last season were instrumental to Napoli winning their first league title in 33 years.

13 Serbia - Dusan Vlahovic - £66.6m

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus chases the ball

Dusan Vlahovic was a highly sought after striker when he signed with Juventus in January 2022.

There were a number of clubs interested in the striker, but only the Serie A giants were willing to meet Fiorentina's asking price of £66.6m making him the most expensive Serbian footballer ever.

12 Uruagay - Luis Suarez - £70m

Barcelona broke the bank to sign Luis Suarez from Liverpool in 2014. The £70m fee made him one of the most expensive players in history at the time and the most expensive Uruguayan ever, a record which still stands to this day.

It's safe to say he was worth every penny as well, with the forward scoring 198 goals in just six years at the Catalan giants.

11 Spain - Kepa Arrizabalaga - £72m

When he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £68m, Kepa Arrizabalaga not only became the most expensive Spaniard of all time, but the most expensive goalkeeper ever too.

His time at Stamford Bridge certainly hasn't been smooth sailing, but the 28-year-old is slowly turning things around.

10 Ivory Coast - Nicolas Pepe - £72m

Expectations were high at Arsenal when they signed Nicolas Pepe in 2019 for £72m, making him the most expensive Ivory Coast player of all time.

It's safe to say that things haven't gone too swimmingly for him at the Emirates, though, and after a loan spell at OGC Nice last season, his future at the Gunners doesn't look bright.

9 Germany - Kai Havertz - £72m

Not only is Kai Havertz the most expensive German player of all time, but he's now also the second most expensive after his recent move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Having originally signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for £72m, he more than repaid the fee when he scored the goal that sealed their Champions League triumph against Man City in 2021.

8 Netherlands - Frenkie de Jong - £76m

There weren't many young midfielders more impressive than Frenkie de Jong during his time at Ajax, so it was no surprise when Barcelona splashed the cash when they brought him to Camp Nou.

His time at the club has been a mixed bag, with the 26-year-old continuously linked with moves away.

7 Wales - Gareth Bale - £85m

There's a huge jump in price here as Wales most expensive player of all time, Gareth Bale, joined Real Madrid for £85m in 2013. Not only is he the most expensive Welshman of all time, but for a time, he was the most expensive football ever as well.

With five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles under his belt, there's no denying the move was ultimately a success.

6 Belgium - Eden Hazard - £98m

From one attacker based in London that Real Madrid broke the bank for, to another, Eden Hazard's move to the Spanish giants is one of the worst in football history.

There's no sugar-coating how disastrous his spell was at the club, and he was recently allowed to leave the club for free, just four years after Madrid made him the most expensive Belgian of all time when they spent £98m on him.