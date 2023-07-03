New Liverpool signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, scored an extremely satisfying free-kick for his former club RB Leipzig in 2021.

The Hungary international was announced as a new Liverpool player on Sunday evening.

The club triggered a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, which was set to expire the following day.

Signing for £60 million, he becomes the Reds' second signing of the summer.

With pre-season getting closer, fans are beginning to look forward to the upcoming season.

Footage of their new boy scoring an excellent free-kick has got Liverpool fans licking their lips at the prospect of seeing something similar at Anfield.

Video: Dominik Szoboszlai scores deceiving free-kick

With a free-kick set up on the left touch-line, the opposing defenders and goalkeeper were setting up for a cross to be delivered.

The defensive line did not do anything significantly wrong as they played some attackers offside and tracked the others.

As Szoboszlai steps up, he whips a very satisfying shot into the far corner as the goalkeeper can only stand and watch.

There could be questions surrounding the intention behind the free-kick, but nonetheless, the outcome was a thing of beauty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have some serious competition when it comes to set-pieces next season.

Fans react to Szoboszlai's sensational free-kick

Some fans believe that the 22-year-old went against science with the goal as one Reddit user said: "I don't understand the physics of it. Must have had crazy backspin to stay lofted for so long."

Another added: "The flight of that ball was absolutely mesmerising. I had to watch it three times."

Some were simply in shock at how he pulled it off: "What a weird yet pleasant goal."

The way the goal looked was the talking point for many, as another claimed: "That was the most aesthetically pleasing goal I've ever seen."

May other fans weighed in with their thoughts and amazement at the sight of such a wonderful strike.

One fan brought attention to the goal from an alternate angle as they said: "Technique was butter. Strikes DOWN through the ball, last replay angle shows it."

The angle in question can be seen below.

Jurgen Klopp now has a big decision on his hands as he decides who will be taking corners, free-kicks and penalties next season with Szoboszlai very skilled in all the mentioned fields.