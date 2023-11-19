Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai scored two goals in two minutes to help Hungary win against Montenegro in final Euro 2024 qualifying game.

Szoboszlai has a knack for scoring sensational goals, including two for Liverpool against Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Szoboszlai's goals showcased his diverse skill set, with the first goal displaying his dribbling and close control, while the second goal highlighted his vision and passing ability.

Dominik Szoboszlai bailed Hungary out once again as the Liverpool midfielder scored two goals in two minutes during a 3-1 victory over Montenegro in Euro 2024 qualifying group G. Reds fans will be excited by the sight of two very well taken finishes as the 23-year-old captained his nation to qualification for the 2024 European Championships.

Szoboszlai has been known to score some absolutely sensational goals in his short career to date, including two so far for Liverpool, against Aston Villa and Leicester City. After moving to Anfield in the summer transfer window, as Jürgen Klopp's side triggered his £60 million release clause to secure his signature from RB Leipzig.

The aforementioned strike against Aston Villa came in the Hungarian's second appearance at Anfield for his new club, with a sweet connection on his left foot rippling the net as it flew past Emiliano Martínez. His second goal in the famous red shirt came when Szoboszlai was brought on as a second-half substitute against Leicester in the EFL Cup. He took aim from range and blasted the ball into the goal with the help of the crossbar, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

His goals in Hungary's success over Montenegro on Sunday afternoon showed a different side to Szoboszlai's goal-scoring abilities.

Dominik Szoboszlai's goals help Hungary win Group G

With Aberdeen defender, Slobodan Rubezic, giving Montenegro the lead in the first half of the match, a big response was required from the hosts in the second period. Up stepped the Liverpool midfielder.

Szoboszlai picked the ball up in the 66th minute of the game, just to the right of the Montenegro penalty area, before driving into the 18 yard box. He did so with a cheeky nutmeg on the first defender he encountered and then sent another defender with a sly body-faint. Despite moving at a very fast speed, Szoboszlai always looked in control and composed as he fired the ball into the far corner of the net to draw his side level.

Only two minutes later, he was at it again. This time popping up on the left-hand side of the pitch, the midfielder played a clever one-two with his teammate to engineer a way into the box before once again composing himself and finding the top corner of the net, this time with his left foot.

It goes to show the varying skill set Szoboszlai boasts, with both goals being impressive, but for different reasons. The dribbling and close control for the first goal was vastly different to the vision and passing ability of the second. The Hungary fans went wild inside the stadium as they realised they were back in the driving seat to win their group, irrespective of what was happening elsewhere.

Szoboszlai's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Szoboszlai is a key figure at international level, as shown by the fact he has been honour with the captaincy at such a young age, and the midfielder has provided the goods in his time with the armband.

Including the two goals already mentioned, he managed to find the net on four occasions during the qualification stage and also provided three assists for his teammates. If the underdog nation are to have a fruitful Euro 2024 campaign, Szoboszlai is sure to be at the centre of it all. His focuses will now turn to Liverpool's huge Premier League clash against Manchester City.

