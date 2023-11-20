Highlights Hungary secured qualification for Euro 2024 with a 3-1 win over Montenegro, thanks to Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scoring two goals in two minutes.

Szoboszlai's impressive performance included the most dribbles completed, chances created, duels won, passes completed, and being the most fouled player in the game.

After the victory, Szoboszlai celebrated in style with the Hungarian fans in the stands, downing a shot of a traditional drink.

Although it's been less than a year since the 2022 World Cup took place, another major tournament is already on the horizon for European footballers. Indeed, Euro 2024 will take place next summer in Germany.

With that being the case, qualification has been heating up with a number of nations looking to book their spot at the tournament. Countries like England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Scotland and others have already achieved this, and Hungary are one of the latest teams to add their name to that list.

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024

The Hungarian football side have now made it to their third Euros in a row, which is quite impressive considering they suffered a 44-year absence from the competition before this run. They were stuck in a group of death last time out at EURO 2020, coming last with two points up against France, Germany and Portugal, so will hope to have an easier ride next summer.

They secured qualification this week with a 3-1 win over Montenegro. At the heart of their victory was Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai who scored two goals in the space of two minutes to turn the game on its head.

The away side had taken the lead in the 36th minute of the match thanks to Slobodan Rubezic but the Reds' midfielder then turned things around with a wonderful equaliser where he skipped past a couple of Montenegro players before drilling the ball into the far bottom corner. Szoboszlai then set off on another great dribble moments later, played a quick one-two with a teammate, and finished cooly to put Hungary ahead.

Adam Nagy put the cherry on top in the third minute of injury time as the home team confirmed their qualification for Euro 2024 but it was Szoboszlai who really stole the show. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, as well as his two goals, the Liverpool star had some impressive stats as he finished the game with the most dribbles completed (4), most chances created (3), most duels won (13), most passes completed (71), and he was the most fouled player (6).

Szoboszlai downs pálinka shot with Hungary fans

The brace also means he has five goal contributions in his last three appearances for Hungary, so you can understand why he felt as though he had the right to celebrate the victory after the final whistle and that's exactly what he did. Indeed, Szoboszlai was seen in the crowd, happily amongst his own fans, downing a shot of pálinka – which is a traditional Hungarian fruit spirit (or fruit brandy).

As mentioned before, the 23-year-old certainly did more than enough to earn a moment of fun such as this. However, with an away trip to Manchester City to play this Saturday in the Premier League, Liverpool fans will be hoping the celebrations didn't go too deep into the night.