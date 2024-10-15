Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored twice for Hungary against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica last night, and has subsequently been labelled a 'hero' by Hungarian national media.

Making a late dash into the box, Szoboszlai slotted beyond Nikola Vasilij in the Bosnia goal to open the scoring seven minutes before the interval. He then doubled Hungary's lead from the spot in the 50th minute, dispatching expertly from 12 yards after Zsolt Nagy was hauled down inside the penalty area.

The game ended 2-0 to the away side, a result that sees Hungary move four points clear of Bosnia at the foot of the two teams' Nations League A group. Szoboszlai produced an inspired performance, working hard defensively and providing the creative spark for the Magyars, as well as netting both goals.

Szoboszlai Shines for Hungary

He's had a mixed start to the new season

Completing a switch to Liverpool last summer, in a deal worth a reported £60 million, Szoboszlai endured an underwhelming debut campaign in English football. Scoring just three goals and providing just two assists in his first season at Anfield, the attacking midfielder will be hoping to kick on and provide better output for Arne Slot's side this time around.

However, he's experienced another mixed start to the campaign. An abject display away at Wolves in September prompted calls for the 23-year-old to face a spell on the bench, before a 'relentless' performance against Bologna drew praise.

Looking to eradicate this inconsistency in his game, Szoboszlai would've enjoyed a significant confidence boost last night in a mesmerising outing for his nation. Such was the outstanding nature of his showing, Hungarian outlet Sportal.Hu described the Liverpool ace as the country's 'hero', while Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak waxed lyrical over the playmaker's performance on X:

As well as his standout duel-winning and dribbling data, Szoboszlai influenced proceedings in the final third. Netting the game's only goals, he also created two chances for his teammates, completed six passes into the final third and had two touches in Bosnia's box.

With a tricky run of fixtures to come for Liverpool, Slot will be desperate for his silky number eight to take this form into his club football.

Szoboszlai Statistics vs Bosnia Minutes Played 90 Goals 2 Shots 3 Key Passes 2 Accurate Passes 30/35 (86%) Expected Goals 0.92 Passes into the Final Third 6 Successful Dribbles 4/5 (80%)

Gravenberch Criticised for International Performance

He could 'barely string a pass together'

While one of Slot's midfielders enjoyed a positive outing for their nation, Ryan Gravenberch certainly did not for his. The Dutchman 'could barely string a pass together' in what was a 'sloppy' performance during the Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to Germany in Munich last night.

Gravenberch, deployed in a midfield three alongside Quinten Timber and Tijani Reijnders, completed just 24 passes in his 80 minutes on the pitch, eventually hooked for Lutsharel Geertruida. The former Ajax man has been in excellent form for Slot's team so far this season, and thus the new head coach will be hoping this display was merely a blip.

All Statistics via FotMob- correct as of 15/10/2024