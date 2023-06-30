Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after activating the £60.1m release clause in his RB Leipzig contract with hours to spare before it expired.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Friday evening, indicating that Liverpool had already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

The Merseysiders had wanted to pay the fee in two separate payments, but the Bundesliga outfit swiftly turned down that proposal.

Realising that time was running out on Szoboszlai's release clause, which would have expired at the end of the day, Liverpool agreed to pay the full fee in one lump sum in order to get their man.

The deal comes just a few hours after Reds' winger Fabio Carvalho made the move in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

Szoboszlai called Klopp 'the best manager in the world'

Szoboszlai has previously gone on record to express his admiration for Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp - and now looks set to have the opportunity to play under the charismatic German.

"The way he can inspire his players is unbelievable," raved Szoboszlai back in 2020, per The Mirror.

"Even when they have nothing, they can stand up and his players can achieve anything. For me, he is the best manager in the world."

As excited as Szoboszlai is to come to Anfield, Liverpool supporters are just as happy to see him arrive, especially after checking out a compilation of his highlights that has been doing the rounds on social media.

The former RB Salzburg man has flair and creativity in spades - as well as some scary power behind his shots - and supporters are salivating at the prospect of seeing him line up alongside Klopp's other summer signing, Alexis Mac Allister, in Liverpool's revamped midfield.

You can check out the highlights package that has got the Reds' fanbase buzzing below.

Dominik Szoboszlai's highlights show he could be a huge signing for Liverpool

Read on for the best fan reaction to the compilation...

Given the number of players that have departed Anfield this summer, Liverpool fans have been slightly concerned about their squad depth ahead of the new season.

However, it's safe to say they are happy with what they've seen of Szoboszlai.

One of the most fearsome strikers of a ball in the world game, the 32-cap Hungarian international is almost Steven Gerrard-esque in the way that he can place a ball from distance - and that's always going to go down well at Anfield.