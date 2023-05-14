Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being named Chelsea manager, according to reports.

Chelsea have been looking for a permanent manager since sacking Graham Potter at the start of April.

The Blues swiftly appointed club legend Frank Lampard as interim boss to give them more time to appoint Potter's long-term successor.

It appears they have settled on former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager, Pochettino.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have agreed terms with Pochettino to take over as head coach.

The contract will be signed and an announcement will be made in the next few days.

Domino's mock Tottenham Hotspur in viral tweet after Chelsea agree deal with Mauricio Pochettino

The news would not have been gone down well with Tottenham fans.

Pochettino is still highly regarded at the club after his impressive spell as manager between 2014-2019.

Despite his affinity with Spurs, the Argentine has decided to join their fierce rivals.

Domino's have now rubbed salt in Tottenham fans' wounds by mocking them in a savage tweet.

Following the news of Pochettino's imminent appointment as Chelsea manager, Domino's tweeted: "Sorry if your pizza is delayed this evening - this is due to flooding caused by the tears of Spurs fans."

Ouch.

Gary Neville: Mauricio Pochettino is the right man to lead Chelsea

Gary Neville expressed his belief that Chelsea should appoint Pochettino following the sacking of Potter.

"Based on what [Chelsea co-owner Todd] Boehly has said, Chelsea have done their spending for the next three years - apart from signing a centre-forward," Neville said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football in April.

"If they appoint Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique or Diego Simeone, they're going to want to have another £300m as they won't like some of the players they've previously signed.

"They've got to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they've got - a lot of them are young - and I think that man is Mauricio Pochettino."

Pochettino has a big task on his hands. Chelsea are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League and will be expected to make them title challenges once more.